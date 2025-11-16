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  • A light, breathable pacifier
  • A light, breathable pacifier
  • A light, breathable pacifier
  • A light, breathable pacifier
  • A light, breathable pacifier
  • A light, breathable pacifier
  • A light, breathable pacifier
  • A light, breathable pacifier
  • A light, breathable pacifier
  • A light, breathable pacifier
  • A light, breathable pacifier
  • A light, breathable pacifier
  • A light, breathable pacifier
  • A light, breathable pacifier

Discontinued

Philips Aventultra air pacifier 6-18m, 2 pack

SCF342/22

4.6
| (1534) Reviews | 97% recommend this product
A light, breathable pacifier
Soothe your baby with a pacifier that lets its skin breathe. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra large holes to keep skin dry. Its lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow. Available in various colors and designs.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Extra-large air holes let your baby's skin breathe

A light, breathable pacifier

  • Lets your baby’s skin breathe

  • 6-18m

  • Orthodontic & BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

4 extra large air holes

4 extra large air holes

ultra air is designed to allow maximum air flow, so your baby's sensitive skin can breathe.

Skin stays drier while soothing

Skin stays drier while soothing

Your little one's skin stays drier while soothing, thanks to this pacifier's breathable design which creates a maximum air flow.

Rounded edges for comfortable soothing

Rounded edges for comfortable soothing

The ultra air shield is lightweight and features rounded edges for your baby's comfort.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

1534

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

16/11/2025

US

US

Avent Ultra Air Pacifier is great

I’m a mom to 3 littles and my youngest is currently 10 months old. We received Avent Ultra Air Pacifiers size 6-18m as part of the stellar review product testing panel. Let me start off by saying my baby this time around has been very particular about pacifiers he likes so I wasn’t sure how this would go over with him. I was blown away by the fact he kept it in his mouth on day 1 for even just a few minutes at a time. After a few days he was using it for longer and longer stretches. The shape and weight of the pacifier are perfect for little mouths. It was easy for him to use and enjoy. He also likes the little handle and would use it himself to pop it back into his mouth. As a mom, I love the simplicity of the designs and also the more neutral colors. The pacifier material was soft and flexible so I’m not worried about him sleeping with it and getting hurt. The pacifiers also came with a carrying case which I think is a huge bonus ! I didn’t have to worry about them getting misplaced or dirty in the diaper bag while on the go. I will definitely be recommending these pacifiers to friends and family and can see myself purchasing the next size up if my baby is still using them at 18 months old.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pacifier SCF087/26 ultra air

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pacifier SCF087/26 ultra air

12/11/2025

US

US

WOW

I am a third time mama. My oldest is 10. I am SO upset these did not exist ten years ago! They are SO lightweight and breathable. My son is able to keep it in all night without it falling out. They glow in the dark with cute designs too! Disclaimer: I received the product through the Stellar Product Testing Panel!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pacifier SCF087/24 ultra air

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pacifier SCF087/24 ultra air

09/11/2025

US

US

Gentle breathable and baby approved

I received the Philips Avent Ultra Air Pacifiers through the Stellar Product Testing Panel, and my little one and I have really enjoyed trying them out. These pacifiers are incredibly lightweight and soft, and my baby took to them right away. The extra large air holes in the shield make a noticeable difference, they allow plenty of airflow, which helps keep my baby’s skin dry and free from irritation. The shield is also smooth and flexible, so it rests comfortably on the face without leaving marks. I really appreciate the modern colors and simple designs, and I love that they’re made with planet friendly materials. It’s reassuring to know that they’re safe for my baby and produced with the environment in mind. The case that doubles as a sterilizer is another great feature. It’s so convenient for travel or quick cleanings, i just add a little water and pop it in hot water. Overall, these pacifiers are well made, practical, and baby approved. They strike a great balance between comfort, style, and sustainability, and I’d happily recommend them to other parents.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pacifier SCF087/26 ultra air

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pacifier SCF087/26 ultra air

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our 0-6m and 6-18m ultra air and ultra soft pacifiers.

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use

  3. No 1 global pacifier brand

  4. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year