Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Lets your little one’s skin breathe Lets your little one’s skin breathe Lets your little one’s skin breathe

      Philips Avent Ultra air Pacifier

      SCF349

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Lets your little one’s skin breathe

      Soothe with the comfort of air. The Philips Avent ultra air pacifier has extra-large airholes to keep your baby's skin dry. It has an extra-firm nipple for growing teeth and gums. Available in various colors and designs.

      See all benefits
      Select a payment option
      Pay now

      Similar products

      See all Pacifiers

      Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Ultra air
      - {discount-value}

      Ultra air

      Pacifier

      Total

      recurring payment

      Lets your little one’s skin breathe

      Designed to comfort babies through teething days

      • Extra-firm nipple
      • Orthodontic & BPA free
      • 2 pack
      • 18M+
      Lets baby’s skin breathe

      Lets baby’s skin breathe

      Extra-large airholes ventilate your baby's skin keeping it dryer while soothing.

      Extra-firm nipple

      Extra-firm nipple

      Extra-firm nipple respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums.

      Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

      Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

      We choose consciously for silicone material for our ultra soft and ultra air nipples, since it's a safe and inert material, widely used in medical applications, free of hazardous chemicals, endocrine active substances (e.g. BPA) and allergens.

      Natural oral development

      Natural oral development

      Our orthodontic, symmetrical soft silicone nipples are designed for natural oral development.

      Natural feel for baby

      Natural feel for baby

      Our textured silicone nipple is designed to mimic the feel of mom's breast.

      Sterilize in 3 minutes for convenient sterilization

      Sterilize in 3 minutes for convenient sterilization

      The travel case that comes with our ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers doubles as a sterilizer. All you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

      Designed and produced in the Netherlands

      Designed and produced in the Netherlands

      Our ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers are designed and produced in the Netherlands.

      Technical Specifications

      • Hygiene

        Can be sterilized
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Easy to clean
        Yes

      • Country of origin

        The Netherlands
        Yes

      • Safety

        BPA-free
        Yes
        Safety ring handle
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Sterilizer/carrying case
        Yes

      • What is included

        ultra air pacifier
        2  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        18 months +

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use.

      Get Your Welcome Gift of 15% Off


      Sign up to enjoy:

      15% off your first purchase at Philips.com

      Get free shipping on all orders over $25

      Access exclusive offers and sales

      Subscribe phone

      * This field is mandatory

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?
      Back to top

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
      PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
      Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
      American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
      Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

      Quick links

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      About Philips
      Contact us
      Best Online Shop 2024 award
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.