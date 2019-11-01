Search terms

      Philips Avent 2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer Premium

      SCF359/20

      One simple routine, from one feed to the next

      The most trusted way to warm and sterilize keeps you a step ahead. Our hospital-standard water bath warming better preserves milk proteins while the smart sensor prevents overheating. Time to clean up? Natural steam removes 99.9% of germs.

      One simple routine, from one feed to the next

      Fast, safe warming and sterilization. Every time.

      • Gentle warming, no hotspots
      • Chemical-free sterilization
      • Quick and easy set up
      • Compatible with most essentials
      • Convenient bundle with tongs
      Warm bottles in 3 minutes with one button*

      Warm bottles in 3 minutes with one button*

      Time for a feed? Hospital-standard water bath warming better preserves milk nutrients without compromising on efficiency. Whether you or another caregiver are feeding baby, the best warming technology ensures it's all ready in 3 minutes.*

      Safely eradicate 99.9% of bacteria using natural steam

      Safely eradicate 99.9% of bacteria using natural steam

      When it’s time to clean up, use the power of natural steam to eradicate 99.9% of bacteria. Steam, known for its ability to reach into nooks and crevices, is perfect for sterilizing every corner of your baby's bottle, pacifier and small toys. And it's all chemical-free.

      Uses hospital-standard water bath warming

      Uses hospital-standard water bath warming

      Warm milk the way nurses do in hospitals using water bath warming. Compared to other methods, it better preserves milk proteins essential for building up a baby's immune system. Gentle and quick, our technology helps promote baby's healthy development with every feed.

      Constant milk circulation prevents hotspots

      Constant milk circulation prevents hotspots

      Our warming technology protects the proteins that promote baby's healthy development by circulating heat evenly and constantly. Thanks to water bath warming, there's no need to worry about hotspots that can cause milk to spoil. Instead, your baby can enjoy evenly warmed, nutrient-rich feeds every time.

      Smart sensor prevents overheating

      Smart sensor prevents overheating

      Whatever the milk's starting temperature, our smart sensor takes care of the details for you. It adjusts the warming time automatically by detecting the milk's starting temperature. No guesswork. And no risk of overheating.

      Automatically shuts off and stays warm

      Automatically shuts off and stays warm

      No second guessing yourself. Make day and night feeds easier and safer knowing that the device automatically shuts off once it's done, and keeps the bottle at feeding temperature for up to 60 minutes.

      Warm and sterilize with one intuitive button

      Warm and sterilize with one intuitive button

      Whether it’s your first time at warming, or you’re a feed prep expert, our one-button interface makes it simple for any caregiver to warm and sterilize. You’ll receive visual and audio alerts throughout each process before it automatically shuts off.

      Check water level through the window

      Check water level through the window

      Our new see-through window makes feed prep intuitive for everyone. Use it to quickly check the water level before warming cycles and get it right every time. No guessing. Everything you need to know is right there in front of you.

      Minimizes clutter thanks to space-saving design

      Minimizes clutter thanks to space-saving design

      Keep your home clutter-free with one multi-functional tool that takes up minimal counterspace. The small yet mighty design allows you to sterilize a bottle as well as small toys and pacifiers in one go.

      Designed for fast and easy cleaning

      Designed for fast and easy cleaning

      Our beautifully simple design makes cleaning just as easy as warming and sterilizing. Wipe the warmer and sterilizer down with a cloth, using the wide neck basin to easily reach in. The sterilizing attachment can also be placed in the dishwasher if need be.

      Compatible with most baby bottles and food jars

      Compatible with most baby bottles and food jars

      As your little one grows, know that our warmer works with all kinds of baby bottle brands, as well as different bottle materials and sizes. And when they're ready to graduate, our warmer works with food jars too.

      Get the most out of your baby's everyday essentials

      Get the most out of your baby's everyday essentials

      Our steam sterilization technology is the safest way to sanitize your baby’s items. It's effective on germs while still respecting all kinds of material, which prolongs an item's lifespan. Using the sterilization attachment for small items, it's easy to sterilize bottles, pacifiers, spare parts and small toys all in one go.

      Tongs to remove sterilized items

      Tongs to remove sterilized items

      Keep every item safely sanitized between feeds with the tongs. They minimize contact with baby's items, ensuring everything stays pristine until the next feed.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product Material

        Product Material
        Plastic (PP & ABS)

      • Technical specifications

        Power consumption
        400  W
        Safety Classification
        Class 1
        Voltage (S_0000156)
        • 220-240V ~ 50-60Hz
        • 120-127V ~ 50-60Hz (US, Canada, Mexico)

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight
        1000  g
        Product dimensions (WxHxD)
        260.4 x 150 x 210.5  mm

      • Country of origin

        Produced in
        China

      • What is included

        2-in-1 Warmer & Sterilizer
        1 pcs
        Sterilization tongs
        1 pcs

      • Compatibility

        Philips-Avent range compatible
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0-6m

      • 150ml/5oz of room temperature milk in Avent 9oz Natural bottle.

