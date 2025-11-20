2 year warranty
With glow-in-the-dark button
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
6-18m
Extra-large airholes ventilate your baby's skin keeping it dryer while soothing.
When we asked parents how their little ones respond to our textured, silicone nipples, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.
Use ultra air's glow in the dark button to find your baby's pacifier quickly without having to switch on the lights.
4.6
of 5
471
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
Caseyluree
20/11/2025
US
Part of promotion
Effective and cute
My daughter breastfeed and uses a pacifier. We have tried a few different brands but not this one that we received from the Stellar Product Testing Panel. We were pleasantly surprised she took to it so well! I have also never had glow in the dark before and that is a game changer!!! Definitely buying more for when we travel. Some of her others she gets a rash from moisture, these have great ventelation and do not cause any issues.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pacifier SCF087/30 ultra air day and night
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pacifier SCF087/30 ultra air day and night
alibali
18/11/2025
US
Part of promotion
Avent Ultra Air Pacifier
Thanks to the Stellar Product Testing Panel for providing me with this pacifier set. My little one has had only one specific pacifier she likes (and we tried quite a few) until this one came along. It’s not her favorite but a close second. She’s super picky about the material, has spit out several others instantly, but will sleep with this one. It’s lightweight and the nipple is actually really soft, not super latex feeling. The glow in the dark feature is a huge plus, makes it so much easier for me to find if whenever needed at night. Comes in a lot of cutesie designs.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pacifier SCF087/30 ultra air day and night
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pacifier SCF087/30 ultra air day and night
abp1211
11/11/2025
US
Part of promotion
Perfect Pacifier
My little one loves these! She took to them quickly. The large air holes were fantastic when she had a week-long cold. Her skin was able to breathe without any irritation. The colors are cute and the glow-in-the-dark feature is very helpful during late night wake-ups. I love that the product is made out of plant-based materials. I received this product as part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel. I’ll be purchasing more of these for my little one and my next one!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pacifier SCF087/30 ultra air day and night
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pacifier SCF087/30 ultra air day and night
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers.
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use.