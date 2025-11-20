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  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe

Philips Avent Ultra airultra air nighttime pacifier, mixed case

SCF376/20

4.6
| (471) Reviews | 97% recommend this product
Lets your little one’s skin breathe
Soothe with the comfort of air. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra-large holes to keep skin dry. It has a glow-in-the-dark button so you can see it when the lights are out. Available in various colors and designs.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Easy to find in the dark

Lets your little one’s skin breathe

  • With glow-in-the-dark button

  • Orthodontic & BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

  • 6-18m

Lets baby’s skin breathe

Lets baby’s skin breathe

Extra-large airholes ventilate your baby's skin keeping it dryer while soothing.

98% teat acceptance*

98% teat acceptance*

When we asked parents how their little ones respond to our textured, silicone nipples, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.

Long lasting glow-in-the-dark

Long lasting glow-in-the-dark

Use ultra air's glow in the dark button to find your baby's pacifier quickly without having to switch on the lights.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

471

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

2

20/11/2025

US

US

Effective and cute

My daughter breastfeed and uses a pacifier. We have tried a few different brands but not this one that we received from the Stellar Product Testing Panel. We were pleasantly surprised she took to it so well! I have also never had glow in the dark before and that is a game changer!!! Definitely buying more for when we travel. Some of her others she gets a rash from moisture, these have great ventelation and do not cause any issues.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pacifier SCF087/30 ultra air day and night

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pacifier SCF087/30 ultra air day and night

18/11/2025

US

US

Avent Ultra Air Pacifier

Thanks to the Stellar Product Testing Panel for providing me with this pacifier set. My little one has had only one specific pacifier she likes (and we tried quite a few) until this one came along. It’s not her favorite but a close second. She’s super picky about the material, has spit out several others instantly, but will sleep with this one. It’s lightweight and the nipple is actually really soft, not super latex feeling. The glow in the dark feature is a huge plus, makes it so much easier for me to find if whenever needed at night. Comes in a lot of cutesie designs.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pacifier SCF087/30 ultra air day and night

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pacifier SCF087/30 ultra air day and night

11/11/2025

US

US

Perfect Pacifier

My little one loves these! She took to them quickly. The large air holes were fantastic when she had a week-long cold. Her skin was able to breathe without any irritation. The colors are cute and the glow-in-the-dark feature is very helpful during late night wake-ups. I love that the product is made out of plant-based materials. I received this product as part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel. I’ll be purchasing more of these for my little one and my next one!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pacifier SCF087/30 ultra air day and night

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pacifier SCF087/30 ultra air day and night

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers.

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use.