We’ve tried several pacifiers, but the Philips Avent Ultra Air quickly became my baby’s favorite. ​The extra-large airholes and the super-soft, flexible design are wonderful. It's incredibly lightweight, making it easy for her to keep in her mouth without struggle. They keep her skin dry and irritation-free, even after long naps or overnight. It really feels so much gentler compared to some other brands we’ve used. ​I also love the cute butterfly designs and the fact that they’re made with planet-friendly materials—a nice touch that makes me feel better about a product we use daily. ​The day and night options are a game-changer. The glow-in-the-dark button actually works much better than I expected. You don’t need to leave it under bright light for long; just a few seconds under my phone flashlight, and it glows enough to find easily at night. It’s been a lifesaver when my baby drops it in the dark, and she’s even started finding and putting it back in herself! ​The only minor thing I’ve noticed is that a little water can get trapped inside the clear silicone nipple after washing. It’s not a big deal—just something to keep an eye on and make sure it dries completely before use. ​Overall, these pacifiers are comfortable, safe, and thoughtfully designed. Thanks to Stellar Product Tesinf Panel for providing these pacifiers.They’ve made bedtime so much smoother for us—I highly recommend them!