2 year warranty
Discontinued
My Easy Sippy
7oz/200ml
6m+
.
The valve is built into the spout, ensuring assembly is fast and hassle free.
Container of the sippy cup is designed to allow easy grip for little hands.
4.6
of 5
18
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
CaraG
14/03/2016
US
Love this. Perfect.
I received a free sample in order to properly review this product, fyi. Knowing that, I won`t be able to speak to the value vs price aspect. I love this cup and find very little fault with it. My ONLY issue with it (or wish for improvement) is that because the handles are attached to the mouthpiece insert, you have to make sure you insert the mouthpiece centered between that two handles so its easier to hold and drink from. If there were a way to separate the two parts, that would solve the issue. That said, I do like how there are no extra pieces and everything is very compact. The lid is great because it conforms to the size of the mouthpiece which saves some space, however its a little difficult to get off. Great for the kid, but not so great for me when I'm struggling to pop it off for a thirsty child. Overall, a great great cup that we use all the time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF551/00 Spout Cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF551/00 Spout Cup
SuperMom05
14/03/2016
US
Little Hands Approved
Let me tell you about this amazing My Easy Sippy cup, I received as a free sample to give an honest review. I was impressed by the easily my daughter was able to grasp and carry the cup, being she is petite and other products have been to wide for her. The spill-proof top is also a plus, especially for the younger children who may be transitioning from the bottle will find this very simple to understand; like my daughter who took comfort in the familiar silicon nipple which somewhat resemble her bottles. I also found that cleaning this product was fairly easy due to the wide open top design. Overall, Both my daughter and I enjoyed the My Easy Sippy cup.
This review was made for SCF551/00 Spout Cup
This review was made for SCF551/00 Spout Cup
HopeS
07/03/2016
US
Excellent sippy cup
The Philips Avent SCF551/00 My Easy Sippy 7oz 1pk Mixed Color that I received as a free sample was an awesome product. My 1 year old daughter really liked the silicon spout. She enjoyed chewing on it and it seemed to have just the right size opening to allow liquid to come out easily. Some sippy cups make it really difficult to babies to drink from, but this one seemed to be just right. I liked the colors and the design of the handles as well.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF551/00 Spout Cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF551/00 Spout Cup
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.