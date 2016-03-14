This may be favorite sippy cup yet...it's extremely easy to clean (no internal parts to remove and sterilize) and it's slender enough that little toddler hands can hold it either by the cup or the handles. The spout is soft and gentle on little mouths who are still learning to coordinate pulling the cup up to their mouths. It also provides an easy transition from bottle drinking to sippy cup drinking because it feels very similar to a soft bottle nipple. This is the sippy cup that I choose to take with us on the go because it's small enough to pack in a diaper bag without bulking it up. It also doesn't leak, another bonus! The quality of this product is so great and my 10 month old has really taken to this sippy cup better than most. As a disclaimer, I did receive this product for free, in exchange for letting my darling little cutie pie try it out, and for writing an unbiased review of our experience. My opinions are my own and my words are genuine. We have used this cup regularly for a few weeks and we LOVE it.