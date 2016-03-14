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Discontinued

Philips AventSpout Cup

SCF551/00

4.6
| (18) Reviews | 94% recommend this product
My Easy Sippy
This Philips Avent spout cup is great for both toddlers and parents. The soft silicone spout makes sipping easy and fewer parts ensures easy cleaning of the cup
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Sippy cup with soft spout for easy drinking

My Easy Sippy

  • My Easy Sippy

  • 7oz/200ml

  • 6m+

All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

.

One piece silicone spout for easy assembly

The valve is built into the spout, ensuring assembly is fast and hassle free.

Rippled container shape for steady grip

Container of the sippy cup is designed to allow easy grip for little hands.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

18

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

3
1

14/03/2016

US

US

Love this. Perfect.

I received a free sample in order to properly review this product, fyi. Knowing that, I won`t be able to speak to the value vs price aspect. I love this cup and find very little fault with it. My ONLY issue with it (or wish for improvement) is that because the handles are attached to the mouthpiece insert, you have to make sure you insert the mouthpiece centered between that two handles so its easier to hold and drink from. If there were a way to separate the two parts, that would solve the issue. That said, I do like how there are no extra pieces and everything is very compact. The lid is great because it conforms to the size of the mouthpiece which saves some space, however its a little difficult to get off. Great for the kid, but not so great for me when I'm struggling to pop it off for a thirsty child. Overall, a great great cup that we use all the time.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF551/00 Spout Cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF551/00 Spout Cup

14/03/2016

US

US

Little Hands Approved

Let me tell you about this amazing My Easy Sippy cup, I received as a free sample to give an honest review. I was impressed by the easily my daughter was able to grasp and carry the cup, being she is petite and other products have been to wide for her. The spill-proof top is also a plus, especially for the younger children who may be transitioning from the bottle will find this very simple to understand; like my daughter who took comfort in the familiar silicon nipple which somewhat resemble her bottles. I also found that cleaning this product was fairly easy due to the wide open top design. Overall, Both my daughter and I enjoyed the My Easy Sippy cup.

This review was made for SCF551/00 Spout Cup

This review was made for SCF551/00 Spout Cup

07/03/2016

US

US

Excellent sippy cup

The Philips Avent SCF551/00 My Easy Sippy 7oz 1pk Mixed Color that I received as a free sample was an awesome product. My 1 year old daughter really liked the silicon spout. She enjoyed chewing on it and it seemed to have just the right size opening to allow liquid to come out easily. Some sippy cups make it really difficult to babies to drink from, but this one seemed to be just right. I liked the colors and the design of the handles as well.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF551/00 Spout Cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF551/00 Spout Cup

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 