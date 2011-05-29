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  • Baby's first step to using a cup
  • Baby's first step to using a cup

Discontinued

Philips AventBaby Bottle to first trainer cup

SCF625/01

2
| (9) Reviews
Baby's first step to using a cup
The Philips Avent Bottle to first cup trainer comes with a soft spout and easy grip handles to help your baby learn to drink independently.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Cup with soft spout

Baby's first step to using a cup

  • 125 ml/ 4 oz

Soft spout

Soft spout

Designed for delicate gums

Includes training handles

Add handles to the familiar bottle and nipple your baby is using to help her learn to drink independently

Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

9

Reviews

2

29/05/2011

US

US

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

22/05/2017

US

US

I had trouble with this initially

So, at first, I couldn't figure out how this sippy cup worked because there didn't seem to be a hole and my LO couldn't get any of the juice out. Finally, after a bit of googling, I discovered that there is meant to be a slit in the top and it's possible to open it by squeezing the top a couple of times in a couple of different directions. Others on this thread have also commented on this design flaw and with the lack of instructions that come with this bottle it can be frustrating and perplexing. Now that I have it figured out it works well and my Lo likes it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

23/10/2015

US

US

This product has potential

My son is 8 months old and this was the first sippy cup we used. I appreciated its size and the handles were easy for my LO to hold on to while using the cup. He seemed confused by the nipple even after two weeks of trying it but he is an EBF child who does not care for bottles. Once we transitioned to the spout he was able to understand the concept of "the cup" and drink from it with ease and less difficulty, even though more ended up on him than in him due to there being no leak proof valve.

This review was made for SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

This review was made for SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 