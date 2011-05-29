2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF625/01
125 ml/ 4 oz
Designed for delicate gums
Add handles to the familiar bottle and nipple your baby is using to help her learn to drink independently
All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.
2.0
of 5
9
Reviews
Jess129
29/05/2011
US
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup
Jenni654654654
22/05/2017
US
I had trouble with this initially
So, at first, I couldn't figure out how this sippy cup worked because there didn't seem to be a hole and my LO couldn't get any of the juice out. Finally, after a bit of googling, I discovered that there is meant to be a slit in the top and it's possible to open it by squeezing the top a couple of times in a couple of different directions. Others on this thread have also commented on this design flaw and with the lack of instructions that come with this bottle it can be frustrating and perplexing. Now that I have it figured out it works well and my Lo likes it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup
DeannaRN
23/10/2015
US
This product has potential
My son is 8 months old and this was the first sippy cup we used. I appreciated its size and the handles were easy for my LO to hold on to while using the cup. He seemed confused by the nipple even after two weeks of trying it but he is an EBF child who does not care for bottles. Once we transitioned to the spout he was able to understand the concept of "the cup" and drink from it with ease and less difficulty, even though more ended up on him than in him due to there being no leak proof valve.
This review was made for SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup
This review was made for SCF625/01 Baby Bottle to first trainer cup
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.