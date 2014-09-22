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  • Fits little mouths & hands
  • Fits little mouths & hands
  • Fits little mouths & hands
  • Fits little mouths & hands

Discontinued

AventTeether Animal Shaped Range

SCF890/01

5
| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Fits little mouths & hands
The Avent BPA Free Animal shaped range of teethers SCF890/01 massage your baby's sore gums throughout their different teething stages. The colorful, playful designs perfectly fit your baby's hands and mouth to help soothe teething pain.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Teether that helps soothe teething pain

Fits little mouths & hands

  • Stage 1

  • Teether for front teeth

Textured for your baby to chew on as front teeth emerge

Textured for your baby to chew on as front teeth emerge

This teether has different textures to provide varying pressure levels to soothe your baby’s teething pain.

Philips Avent teethers are completely BPA & Phthalate Free

Philips Avent teethers are completely BPA & Phthalate Free

BPA free - following EU Directive 2011/8/EU.

Can be sterilized in a Philips Avent Sterilizer

Can be sterilized in a Philips Avent Sterilizer

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

22/09/2014

US

US

BEST teether we've ever tried!!

We have lots... This one amazingly soothes my baby's discomfort. The material is adjusted to the exact level of stiffness, so my baby can bite it much more easily than the plastic teethers... I'd design it though in a different, more vivid color. Because this soft bright greenish/yellowish color is not in the babies' spectrum.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF890/01 Teether Animal Shaped Range

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF890/01 Teether Animal Shaped Range

23/06/2013

US

US

Awesome teether can't find it now

We bought this teether along with the other stages made by Philips Advent in 2009 now we just had our second child and can't find the teethers anywhere :( they were the best!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF890/01 Teether Animal Shaped Range

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF890/01 Teether Animal Shaped Range

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 