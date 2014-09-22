2 year warranty
Discontinued
Stage 1
Teether for front teeth
This teether has different textures to provide varying pressure levels to soothe your baby’s teething pain.
BPA free - following EU Directive 2011/8/EU.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
DanaS
22/09/2014
US
BEST teether we've ever tried!!
We have lots... This one amazingly soothes my baby's discomfort. The material is adjusted to the exact level of stiffness, so my baby can bite it much more easily than the plastic teethers... I'd design it though in a different, more vivid color. Because this soft bright greenish/yellowish color is not in the babies' spectrum.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF890/01 Teether Animal Shaped Range
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF890/01 Teether Animal Shaped Range
tiggerish
23/06/2013
US
Awesome teether can't find it now
We bought this teether along with the other stages made by Philips Advent in 2009 now we just had our second child and can't find the teethers anywhere :( they were the best!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF890/01 Teether Animal Shaped Range
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF890/01 Teether Animal Shaped Range
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.