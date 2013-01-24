Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Avent

    Teether Animal Shaped Range

    SCF892/01
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    • Fits little mouths & hands Fits little mouths & hands Fits little mouths & hands
      -{discount-value}

      Avent Teether Animal Shaped Range

      SCF892/01
      Overall Rating / 5

      Fits little mouths & hands

      The AVENT BPA Free Animal shaped range of teethers SCF892/01 massage your baby's sore gums throughout their different teething stages. The colorful, playful designs perfectly fit your baby's hands and mouth to help soothe teething pain. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Avent Teether Animal Shaped Range

      Fits little mouths & hands

      The AVENT BPA Free Animal shaped range of teethers SCF892/01 massage your baby's sore gums throughout their different teething stages. The colorful, playful designs perfectly fit your baby's hands and mouth to help soothe teething pain. See all benefits

      Fits little mouths & hands

      The AVENT BPA Free Animal shaped range of teethers SCF892/01 massage your baby's sore gums throughout their different teething stages. The colorful, playful designs perfectly fit your baby's hands and mouth to help soothe teething pain. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Avent Teether Animal Shaped Range

      Fits little mouths & hands

      The AVENT BPA Free Animal shaped range of teethers SCF892/01 massage your baby's sore gums throughout their different teething stages. The colorful, playful designs perfectly fit your baby's hands and mouth to help soothe teething pain. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all unmapped

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Teether Animal Shaped Range

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Fits little mouths & hands

        Teether that helps soothe teething pain

        • Stage 2
        • Teether for middle teeth
        Easy to clean with warm water

        Easy to clean with warm water

        This teether is ergonomic for your baby to hold with round edges. This means it is also easy to clean and the shape doesn’t allow to get trapped easily. Just rinse with warm water and it is ready to use again!

        Multiple textures cool and massage gums as back teeth emerge

        Multiple textures cool and massage gums as back teeth emerge

        This gel filled teether can be cooled in refrigerator to provide cool pressure to soothe your baby’s teething pains. The different textures also gives varying levels of pressure to suit your baby’s liking.

        Philips Avent teethers are completely BPA & Phthalate Free

        Philips Avent teethers are completely BPA & Phthalate Free

        BPA free - following EU Directive 2011/8/EU.

        Can be placed in the fridge to cool teether

        Can be placed in the fridge to cool teether

        Colorful and playful features to encourage play

        Colorful and playful features to encourage play

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Malaysia
          Yes

        • Features

          Helps soothe teething pain
          Yes
          Hygienic
          Yes
          BPA-Free
          Yes
          Colorful to encourage play
          Yes
          Cools and massages gums
          Yes
          For middle teeth
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 0 - 6 months
          • 6 - 12 months

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Back to top

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice (opens in a new window) for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
            PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
            American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us