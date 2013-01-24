Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Philips Norelco Shaver series 7000, 5000

    Replacement shaving heads

    SH71/52
    Norelco
    Overall Rating / 5
    Norelco
    • Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Norelco Shaver series 7000, 5000 Replacement shaving heads

      SH71/52
      Overall Rating / 5

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within one year, your shaver heads cut 4.5 million hairs on your face. Replace your shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Philips Norelco Shaver series 7000, 5000 Replacement shaving heads

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within one year, your shaver heads cut 4.5 million hairs on your face. Replace your shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within one year, your shaver heads cut 4.5 million hairs on your face. Replace your shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Philips Norelco Shaver series 7000, 5000 Replacement shaving heads

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within one year, your shaver heads cut 4.5 million hairs on your face. Replace your shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all shaver-replacement-blades

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Shaver series 7000, 5000

        Shaver series 7000, 5000

        Replacement shaving heads

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Reset your shaver to new

        Change heads every 12 months for 100% performance

        • SkinProtect Blades
        • Fits all S7000
        • Fits angular-shaped S5000
        • Not for rounded-shaped S5000
        Compatible with all S7xxx and angular-shaped S5xxx

        Compatible with all S7xxx and angular-shaped S5xxx

        SH71 replacement heads are compatible with all Shavers Series 7000 (S7xxx) and angular-shaped Series 5000 (S5xxx). They are not compatible with the rounded Series 5000, which use SH50 replacement heads instead.

        Reset your shaver very simply

        Reset your shaver very simply

        1. Press the release buttons and detach the shaving head holder. 2. Turn the retaining rings counterclockwise and remove them. 3. Remove old shaving heads and insert replacement (notches should fit exactly onto the projections). 4. Place retaining rings back and turn them clockwise until you hear a click. 5. Insert the shaving holder back and close.

        Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance

        Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance

        Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

        Powerful, yet gentle performance with fewer passes

        Powerful, yet gentle performance with fewer passes

        With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, the SkinProtect blades deliver a close shave with fewer passes* for more comfortable skin. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening for a consistent shave every time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving heads

          Fits product type
          • All Shaver series 7000
          • Angular-shaped Series 5000
          Shaving heads per packaging
          3

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Tested versus Philips Series 3000.
            Back to top

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice (opens in a new window) for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
            PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
            American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us