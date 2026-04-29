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2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Headphones
All series
Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Discontinued
Support
SHB4385BK/00
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Quick start guide
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All (7)
How to tell the battery status of Philips Bluetooth Wireless headset?
“Compare pairing codes …” is displayed on my PC when I am pairing the Philips Bluetooth headphone with the PC. What is it?
Will I experience Bluetooth interference with my Philips headset?
How to pair a second phone to my Philips Bluetooth Wireless headset?
How to turn my Philips SHB4385 headphones on/off?
Sound comes only from one side of Philips SHB4385 headphones
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