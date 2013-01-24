Home
    Rock your style
      Rock your style

      Soundtrack your days with a bold beat. These in-ear headphones come in four bright colorways, and boast a translucent speaker housing with color-graded cables. Why blend in when you were born to stand out? See all benefits

        Rock your style

        • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back
        • integrated mic
        • Blue
        • In-ear

        Bright color-graded cables. Translucent speaker housing

        Say it loud with the bright color-graded cables and translucent speaker housing.

        8.6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Crisp, clear sound

        The 8.6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp, clear sound.

        Oval acoustic tube. Comfort and passive noise isolation

        The oval-shaped acoustic tube of these in-ear headphones means you can rock your sounds in real comfort. You get maximum passive noise isolation, and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers for the perfect fit.

        In-line remote. Easily switch between music and calls

        Take a call, pause your tunes. All without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking.

        Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

        No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          120cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Number of products included
          1
          Height
          17.2  cm
          Width
          5.2  cm
          Depth
          2.8  cm
          Gross weight
          0.036  kg
          Nett weight
          0.014  kg
          Tare weight
          0.022  kg
          EAN
          69 51613 98170 2

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Length
          34.5  cm
          Width
          19.7  cm
          Height
          16.3  cm
          Gross weight
          1.298  kg
          Nett weight
          0.336  kg
          Tare weight
          0.962  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 51613 98170 9

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Length
          17.9  cm
          Width
          8  cm
          Height
          6  cm
          Gross weight
          0.134  kg
          Nett weight
          0.042  kg
          Tare weight
          0.092  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 51613 98170 6

        • Design

          Color
          Blue

