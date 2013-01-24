Home
      The Philips S9000 Prestige glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair exceptionally close - even on a 7-day beard. The result is smoothness that touches you, and closeness you can feel.

        • Our best closeness and comfort
        Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

        Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

        NanoTech precision blades are strengthened with nano particles and have extra strong and long-lasting sharp edges. They cut hair with the highest precision, delivering extremely close results at skin level.

        Rings coated with metallic pigments for superb gliding

        Rings coated with metallic pigments for superb gliding

        Get a shave that glides extremely smoothly over your skin, with the Superb SkinComfort rings. The rings with metallic pigments have an anti-friction coating for superb gliding.

        Qi charging pad included, for wireless charging

        Qi charging pad included, for wireless charging

        Wirelessly charge your shaver or any other Qi-compliant device by simply placing it on the Qi charging pad which comes with the shaver.

        Adapts 15x/sec for effortless shaving even on a 7-day beard

        Adapts 15x/sec for effortless shaving even on a 7-day beard

        Shave off even a dense 7-day beard- effortlessly. The BeardAdapt Sensor checks the hair density 15 times per second and automatically adapts the shaver to your hair.

        Fewer shaving passes for excellent skin comfort

        Fewer shaving passes for excellent skin comfort

        Our excellent skin comfort system enables you to get a highly efficient shave, even on a longer (up to 7-day) beard. Its new wider, rounder openings catch more hair per pass, resulting in a difference you can feel: excellent skin comfort.

        Personalize your shave by choosing between three settings

        Personalize your shave by choosing between three settings

        Choose between 3 modes to customize your shave. Sensitive - for a gentle, thorough shave. Normal - for a thorough, everyday shave. Fast - for a quick shave that saves you time.

        Follow every contour, catching even difficult hairs

        Follow every contour, catching even difficult hairs

        Get an extremely close, smooth shave. Multi-direction ContourDetect heads follow every contour of your face, catching even difficult hairs.

        Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

        Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

        Finish your look with the skin-friendly SmartClick precision trimmer. It is ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

        Protects your shaver, accessories and Qi charging pad

        Protects your shaver, accessories and Qi charging pad

        The premium pouch protects the shaver as well as its accessories and wireless Qi charging pad.

        Simply open the shaving head and rinse it for easy cleaning

        Simply open the shaving head and rinse it for easy cleaning

        Clean the shaver easily and thoroughly under the tap, thanks to the specially-designed inner chamber. Simply open the shaving head and rinse both sides under running water, to get it perfectly clean.

        Shave comfortably, wet or dry

        Shave comfortably, wet or dry

        Choose how you prefer to shave. With Aquatec Wet & Dry, you can opt for a comfortable dry shave, or you can shave wet - with gel or foam - even under the shower.

        Fully charge your shaver in three hours with Qi charging pad

        Fully charge your shaver in three hours with Qi charging pad

        Use the Qi charging pad to charge the shaver in three hours. The powerful, lithium-ion battery keeps the shaver going just as strong, for years.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          SmartClick
          Precision trimmer
          Pouch
          Premium pouch

        • Ease of use

          Display
          % Battery Level Indicator
          Wet & Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Cleaning
          • 3-step cleaning
          • Fully washable

        • Design

          Finishing
          Timeless elegance
          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • NanoTech precision blades
          • Excellent skin comfort system
          Contour following
          Multi-direction ContourDetect
          SkinComfort
          • Excellent skin comfort system
          • Superb SkinComfort rings
          • BeardAdapt Sensor
          Personal Comfort Settings
          Sensitive-Normal-Fast settings

        • Power

          Charging
          Qi-charging pad
          Quick charge
          18 minutes
          Charging time
          3 hours
          Run time
          60 minutes

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH98

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

              Awards

              • In comparison with other leading premium brands. Tested on 1- and 3-day beards.
