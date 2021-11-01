Search terms

    Crafted for life on the go.
      Crafted for life on the go.

      Let your music move you. The spacious, detailed sound of these premium true wireless headphones puts you right in the heart of the mix. Our best noise cancellation and a secure, comfortable fit keep you immersed-wherever you are. See all benefits

        Crafted for life on the go.

        • Natural Fidelio sound
        • Noise Canceling Pro+
        • Wind-noise reduction
        • Premium universal fit
        Philips Fidelio. Rich, natural sound

        Philips Fidelio. Rich, natural sound

        EDM or rock, classical or hip-hop-these audiophile-grade headphones let you hear it all as though you were right there in the studio. Balanced-armature drivers reveal the scintillating trebles and richly natural vocals. Dynamic drivers produce deep, precise bass and lush instrumental textures.

        Immerse anywhere. Noise Canceling Pro+

        Immerse anywhere. Noise Canceling Pro+

        No matter where you are, these true wireless headphones create the perfect space to listen. Hybrid noise cancellation uses state-of-the-art hardware and advanced audio processing to block unwanted sounds. Noise-damping Comply foam ear-tip covers add to the immersion with a secure, comfortable fit.

        Crafted for listening. Premium Fidelio design

        Crafted for listening. Premium Fidelio design

        Sink into a style as unique as your music. The round, polished-metal detailing on these striking earbuds is a pure Fidelio design. The embossed Muirhead leather trim adds a soft, sophisticated touch to the curved metal charging case.

        Crystal-clear calls. Wind noise reduction.

        Crystal-clear calls. Wind noise reduction.

        Multiple mics and a dedicated algorithm focus on the sound of your voice as well as reducing noise from the world around you. Even wind noise is filtered out, so you can be heard clearly when on a call outside.

        Philips Headphones app. Customize your experience

        Philips Headphones app. Customize your experience

        The Philips Headphones app lets you adjust the level of noise cancellation by switching between preset modes, and you can use the app to activate wind-noise cancellation. An equalizer lets you fine-tune frequency response to suit your personal taste.

        Touch controls and easy connections

        Touch controls and easy connections

        Touch controls keep things simple, and Bluetooth multipoint lets you connect to a phone (iOS or Android) and laptop at the same time. Google Fast Pair lets you pair to a compatible Android device with a single tap.

        Superb sound for streaming-on any phone

        Whichever streaming service you use, these true wireless headphones will unlock the best possible sound. The codec that works best with your phone or tablet is selected automatically. Whether you use iOS or Android devices, you'll enjoy a superbly detailed listening experience.

        More music. 48 hours play time with the charging case

        With these earbuds fully charged-and a fully charged case-you can travel with more than a day of play time in your pocket. Plus, the music pauses if you take an earbud out so you never need to miss a beat. The case can be charged wirelessly.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          10 mm + BA
          Sensitivity
          103 dB (1K Hz)
          Frequency range
          7 - 40 000 Hz
          Maximum power input
          5 mW
          Driver type
          • Hybrid
          • Balanced Armature
          Hi-Res Audio
          Yes

        • ANC features

          ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
          Yes
          ANC technology
          Hybrid, ANC Pro+
          Awareness mode
          Yes
          Adaptive ANC
          Yes
          Microphone for ANC
          4 mic

        • Telecommunication

          Microphone for call
          3 mic
          ENC microphone
          Yes
          Wind noise reduction
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          5.2
          Supported codec
          • LDAC
          • AAC
          • SBC
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          Type of wireless transmission
          Bluetooth
          Multipoint connection
          Yes
          Wireless
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Andriod fast pair
          Yes
          Auto pause (IR sensor)
          Yes
          Philips Headphones app support
          Yes
          Firmware updates possible
          Yes
          Water resistance
          IPX4
          Automatic power off
          60 minutes
          Mono mode for TWS
          Yes
          Type of controls
          Touch

        • Design

          Color
          White
          Ear fitting
          In-ear
          In-ear fitting type
          Silicone ear tip
          Ear coupling material
          • Comply foam
          • Silicone

        • Power

          Music play time (ANC on)
          9 + 25 hr
          Music play time (ANC off)
          13 + 35 hr
          Battery type(Earbud)
          Lithium Polymer (built-in)
          Battery capacity(Earbud)
          60mAh
          Battery type(Charging case)
          Lithium Polymer (built-in)
          Battery capacity(Case)
          650mAh
          Battery life standby time
          200 hr
          Talk time
          13 hr
          Charging time
          2  hr
          Fast charging time
          15 mins for 1 hr
          Number of batteries
          3 pcs
          Battery weight (Total)
          14 g
          Wireless charging
          Yes
          Rechargeable
          Yes

        • Voice assistant

          Voice assistant support
          Yes
          Voice assistant activation
          Manual
          Voice assistant compatible
          • Google Assistant
          • Apple Siri

        • Accessories

          Charging case
          Yes
          Comply foam
          3 pairs (S/M/L)
          Eartips
          6 pairs
          Charging cable
          USB-C cable, 500 mm
          Quick Start Guide
          Yes

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          5.15  cm
          Width
          8.49  cm
          Depth
          3.24  cm
          Weight
          0.109  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Box
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Height
          17.3  cm
          Width
          9.6  cm
          Depth
          6.2  cm
          Gross weight
          0.342  kg
          Nett weight
          0.132  kg
          Tare weight
          0.21  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 11865 2

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Length
          19.2  cm
          Width
          10.2  cm
          Height
          18.5  cm
          Gross weight
          1.13  kg
          Nett weight
          0.396  kg
          Tare weight
          0.734  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 11865 6

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Length
          40  cm
          Width
          22.2  cm
          Height
          39.8  cm
          Gross weight
          9.2  kg
          Nett weight
          3.168  kg
          Tare weight
          6.032  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11865 9

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20173 6

