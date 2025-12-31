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2 year warranty

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  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout
  • Tune in to your workout

True wireless sports headphones

TAA7507BK/00

Tune in to your workout
From inspiring playlists to calls with your trainer, these true wireless headphones will keep you moving. Enjoy superb sound and noise cancellation, plus a fit you can rely on-from daily distances to big runs, they’ll stay in your ears.
See all benefits

Tune in to your workout

  • Premium sound

  • Noise Canceling Pro

  • Crystal-clear calls

  • Reliable in-ear fit

No worries. Up to 28 hours play time with the case

No worries. Up to 28 hours play time with the case

Don't want to worry about daily charging? You get 7 hours play time and an extra 21 hours from the case. Pop the earbuds back in the case and they'll recharge fully in 2 hours-if you need a quick boost, just 15 minutes gives you an extra hour. The case can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C.

Crystal-clear calls, even if it's windy

Crystal-clear calls, even if it's windy

Need to take a call while you're out on a run? With these headphones, there's no need to take cover from the wind. When you're on a call, two AI mics and a bone-conducting mic combine to transmit the sound of your voice clearly.

Get out there. IPX5 water resistant

Get out there. IPX5 water resistant

An IPX5 rating means these headphones don't mind a drop of rain or a downpour, so they'll never give you an excuse to stay on the couch! If you get a sweat on in the gym, the headphones won't mind that either.

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Disclaimers

  1. Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.