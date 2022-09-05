Search terms

    True wireless sports headphones

    TAA7507BK/00
    Tune in to your workout
      Tune in to your workout

      From inspiring playlists to calls with your trainer, these true wireless headphones will keep you moving. Enjoy superb sound and noise cancellation, plus a fit you can rely on-from daily distances to big runs, they'll stay in your ears.

      True wireless sports headphones

      Tune in to your workout

      From inspiring playlists to calls with your trainer, these true wireless headphones will keep you moving. Enjoy superb sound and noise cancellation, plus a fit you can rely on-from daily distances to big runs, they’ll stay in your ears. See all benefits

      Tune in to your workout

      From inspiring playlists to calls with your trainer, these true wireless headphones will keep you moving. Enjoy superb sound and noise cancellation, plus a fit you can rely on-from daily distances to big runs, they’ll stay in your ears. See all benefits

      True wireless sports headphones

      Tune in to your workout

      From inspiring playlists to calls with your trainer, these true wireless headphones will keep you moving. Enjoy superb sound and noise cancellation, plus a fit you can rely on-from daily distances to big runs, they’ll stay in your ears. See all benefits

        Tune in to your workout

        • Premium sound
        • Noise Canceling Pro
        • Crystal-clear calls
        • Reliable in-ear fit
        No worries. Up to 28 hours play time with the case

        No worries. Up to 28 hours play time with the case

        Don't want to worry about daily charging? You get 7 hours play time and an extra 21 hours from the case. Pop the earbuds back in the case and they'll recharge fully in 2 hours-if you need a quick boost, just 15 minutes gives you an extra hour. The case can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C.

        Crystal-clear calls, even if it's windy

        Crystal-clear calls, even if it's windy

        Need to take a call while you're out on a run? With these headphones, there's no need to take cover from the wind. When you're on a call, two AI mics and a bone-conducting mic combine to transmit the sound of your voice clearly.

        Get out there. IPX5 water resistant

        Get out there. IPX5 water resistant

        An IPX5 rating means these headphones don't mind a drop of rain or a downpour, so they'll never give you an excuse to stay on the couch! If you get a sweat on in the gym, the headphones won't mind that either.

        Hear only the sounds you want. Noise Canceling Pro

        Hear only the sounds you want. Noise Canceling Pro

        Busy gym? Noisy train? Multiple mics and advanced audio processing filter out external noise. Adaptive noise cancellation automatically senses what you're doing and adjusts environmental sound levels accordingly, so you'll always hear your music.

        Premium sound. Go big on the tunes that get you going!

        Premium sound. Go big on the tunes that get you going!

        These true wireless headphones boast detailed sound with rich, clear bass-courtesy of graphene-coated drivers that reproduce every sparkling high and weighty low. iOS or Android, you'll enjoy all the immersion you need to keep your energy up-and the music pauses if you take an earbud out.

        Reliable in-ear fit. Move it, don't lose it

        Reliable in-ear fit. Move it, don't lose it

        Hit your targets, beat your best, or run for fun. Doesn't matter why you move-these headphones stay right in your ears where you want them. Because no two ears are the same, you get three interchangeable sizes of in-ear tips and stabilizers, which you can mix and match for your perfect fit.

        Hi-Res Audio Wireless. Superb sound for streaming

        Whichever streaming service you use, these Hi-Res Audio Wireless-certified headphones will unlock the best possible sound. The codec that works best with your phone or tablet is selected automatically. Whether you use iOS or Android devices, you'll enjoy a superbly detailed listening experience.

        Philips Headphones app. Control noise canceling and more

        You can use the Philips Headphones app to adjust the level of noise cancellation or activate wind cancellation-and the app lets you update your headphones with the latest software. An equalizer lets you fine-tune your sounds to fit your workout.

        Touch controls. Supports your favorite voice assistants

        Touch controls keep things simple, and helpful confirmation tones let you know you've activated a function. Siri and the Google Assistant are both supported, and you can connect to two devices at once. Great if you're streaming music from a phone and getting training alerts from your smartwatch.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Impedance
          25 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          9.2 mm
          Sensitivity
          100 dB (1K Hz)
          Frequency range
          20 - 40,000 Hz (LDAC)
          Maximum power input
          5 mW
          Driver type
          • Dynamic
          • graphene coated
          Hi-Res Audio
          Yes

        • ANC features

          ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
          Yes
          ANC technology
          Hybrid, ANC Pro+
          Awareness mode
          Yes
          Adaptive ANC
          Yes
          Auto wind noise cancelation
          Yes

        • Telecommunication

          Microphone for call
          2 AI mics, 1 bone mic
          Wind noise reduction
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          5.2
          Supported codec
          • LDAC
          • AAC
          • SBC
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          Multipoint connection
          Yes
          Type of wireless transmission
          Bluetooth
          Wireless
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Auto pause (IR sensor)
          Yes
          Philips Headphones app support
          Yes
          Firmware updates possible
          Yes
          Water resistance
          IPX5
          Automatic power off
          60 minutes
          Mono mode for TWS
          Yes
          Type of controls
          Touch

        • Design

          Color
          Black
          Ear fitting
          In-ear
          Ear coupling material
          Silicone
          In-ear fitting type
          • Silicone top
          • Stabilizer

        • Power

          Music play time (ANC on)
          7 + 21 hr
          Music play time (ANC off)
          8 + 24 hr
          Battery type(Earbud)
          Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
          Battery capacity(Earbud)
          55 mAh
          Battery type(Charging case)
          Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
          Battery capacity(Case)
          500 mAh
          Battery life standby time
          200 hr
          Charging time
          2  hr
          Fast charging time
          15 mins for 1 hr
          Number of batteries
          3 pcs
          Battery weight (Total)
          13.05 g
          Wireless charging
          Yes
          Rechargeable
          Yes

        • Voice assistant

          Voice assistant support
          Yes
          Voice assistant activation
          Manual
          Voice assistant compatible
          • Apple Siri
          • Google Assistant

        • Accessories

          Eartips
          3 pairs(S/M/L)
          Charging cable
          USB-C cable, 200 mm
          Others
          • 1 pcs lanyard
          • 3 sizes xStablizers
          Quick Start Guide
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
          7.16 x 2.97 x 4.32  cm
          Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
          2.26 x 2.17 x 2.62  cm
          Total weight
          0.058  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Box
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Height
          13  cm
          Width
          11  cm
          Depth
          4.7  cm
          Gross weight
          0.135  kg
          Nett weight
          0.083  kg
          Tare weight
          0.052  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 12629 9

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Length
          33.1  cm
          Width
          25.7  cm
          Height
          26.7  cm
          Gross weight
          4.405  kg
          Nett weight
          1.992  kg
          Tare weight
          2.413  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 12629 6

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Length
          15.8  cm
          Width
          12.1  cm
          Height
          12.2  cm
          Gross weight
          0.491  kg
          Nett weight
          0.249  kg
          Tare weight
          0.242  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 12629 3

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20230 6

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

