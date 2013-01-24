Home
    On-ear Wireless Headphones

    TAH4205BK/00
    Feel that bass
      Bluetooth

      Rock your sounds with bigger bass. These wireless on-ear headphones boast a BASS boost button, so you can pump it up whenever you like. You get up to 29 hours play time, quick charging, and stylish matte colors to choose from.

        Feel that bass

        • 32mm drivers/closed-back
        • On-ear
        • Bluetooth®
        BASS boost button. Stronger bass at a touch

        BASS boost button. Stronger bass at a touch

        These on-ear headphones boast powerful 32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers that give you crisp sound and rich bass. When you want more, simply press the BASS boost button and you'll feel the difference instantly.

        29 hours play time. USB-C charging

        29 hours play time. USB-C charging

        You get up to 29 hours play time from a 2-hour charge via USB-C. If you start running low on power, a quick 15-minute charge will keep the music playing for another 4 hours.

        Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband

        Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband

        Available in stylish matte colorways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears, and can be angled until they feel just right.

        Flat-fold design for easy storage

        Flat-fold design for easy storage

        Roll with the bass. The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and you're ready to go.

        Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

        Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

        Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call? A simple button-press takes care of that. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these earphones remember the last devices they were paired with.

        Smart pairing. Automatically find Bluetooth devices

        One long press of the multi-function button gets these wireless Bluetooth headphones ready to pair. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.

        Compact foldable design for easy portability

        Real compact foldable which is excellent for travel and let you tacke your music anywhere.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          USB cable
          USB-C cable

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Call Management
          • Call on Hold
          • Answer/End Call
          • Reject Call

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Standby time
          166 hr
          Talk time
          21 hr
          Music play time
          29  hr

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          NdFeB
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Sound Enhancement
          Noise Reduction
          Impedance
          32 ohm
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm
          Sensitivity
          110  dB
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Type
          dynamic

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          18.5  cm
          Width
          16.5  cm
          Depth
          4  cm
          Weight
          0.15  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          22.5  cm
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Depth
          5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.29  kg
          Nett weight
          0.1805  kg
          Tare weight
          0.1095  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 10969 8

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Length
          21.2  cm
          Width
          17  cm
          Height
          24  cm
          Gross weight
          1.04  kg
          Nett weight
          0.5415  kg
          Tare weight
          0.4985  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10969 5

