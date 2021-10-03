Search terms

    Wireless headphones

    TAH8506WT/00
    Sleek style. Great sound.
      Wireless headphones

      TAH8506WT/00
      Sleek style. Great sound.

      Turn the everyday into the awesome with these sleek over-ear wireless headphones. Thrilling sound and advanced noise cancellation leave you free to get lost in every playlist and podcast. Need to chat? You get clear calls too. See all benefits

        Wireless headphones

        Wireless headphones

        Sleek style. Great sound.

        • Noise Canceling Pro
        • Up to 60 hours play time
        • Bluetooth multipoint
        • Touch control
        Sleek design with Noise Canceling Pro

        Sleek design with Noise Canceling Pro

        These lightweight wireless headphones don't just look great-they also let you focus on what you want to hear. Advanced noise cancellation filters out unwanted sounds from the world around you. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in when you need to.

        Great sound from 40 mm drivers

        Great sound from 40 mm drivers

        Perfectly tuned 40 mm drivers deliver plenty of detail and bass for every song or podcast. You can even use the included cable to plug in and enjoy the Hi-Res Audio files available on your favorite streaming service. When you're not listening, the attractive hard case keeps the headphones safe.

        Bluetooth multipoint. Connect multiple devices

        Bluetooth multipoint. Connect multiple devices

        Watch a movie on your tablet. Take a call from your phone. With Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, you can connect up to two smart devices to these headphones simultaneously-and switch between them as you need.

        Up to 60 hours play time*

        Up to 60 hours play time*

        With noise canceling turned off, you get up to 60 hours to enjoy your tunes, podcasts, and more. With noise canceling turned on, it's up to 45 hours. A full charge takes 2 hours-and if you need a boost, you can get an extra 5 hours with a quick 15-minute charge.

        Touch control you control. Turn touch on or off

        Touch control you control. Turn touch on or off

        Touch controls let you control music and calls. Don't want to accidentally activate a control when you're concentrating on your tunes or podcasts? You can turn touch controls on and off using the app.

        Philips Headphones app. Custom sound and more

        Philips Headphones app. Custom sound and more

        The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also use the app to switch between preset noise-cancellation modes.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Frequency range
          7 - 40,000 Hz
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          30 mW
          Sensitivity
          96 dB (1K Hz)
          Driver type
          Dynamic
          Hi-Res Audio
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Wireless
          Yes
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          Detachable cable
          Yes
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m
          Multipoint connection
          Yes
          Supported codec
          • AAC
          • SBC
          Type of wireless transmission
          Bluetooth
          Headphone socket
          2.5  mm

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          24.3  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Width
          21.7  cm
          Gross weight
          2.75  kg
          Height
          26.5  cm
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11855 0
          Nett weight
          1.518  kg
          Tare weight
          1.232  kg

        • Convenience

          Automatic power off
          Yes
          Volume control
          Yes
          Philips Headphones app support
          Yes
          Firmware updates possible
          Yes
          Type of controls
          Touch

        • Power

          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Number of batteries
          1 pcs
          Charging time
          2  hour(s)
          Music play time (ANC on)
          45  hour(s)
          Music play time (ANC off)
          60  hour(s)
          Fast charging time
          15 mins for 5 hrs
          Battery weight (Total)
          14.936  g
          Battery capacity(Headphones)
          800  mAh
          Battery type(Headphones)
          Lithium Polymer (built-in)

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          25.5  cm
          Packaging type
          Box
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Width
          19.2  cm
          Depth
          7.2  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          48 95229 11855 3
          Gross weight
          0.819  kg
          Nett weight
          0.506  kg
          Tare weight
          0.313  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          20.5  cm
          Width
          18.5  cm
          Depth
          4.5  cm
          Weight
          0.279  kg

        • Accessories

          Others
          1 pcs hard carrying case
          Audio cable
          2.5-3.5mm stereo cable, L=1.2m
          Quick Start Guide
          Yes
          Charging cable
          USB-C cable, 500 mm
          Included adapters
          Airplane adapter

        • Design

          Color
          White
          Wearing style
          Headband
          Foldable design
          Flat / In-ward
          Ear coupling material
          Synthetic leather
          Ear fitting
          Over-ear
          Earcup type
          Closed-back

        • Telecommunication

          Microphone for call
          1 mic

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20203 0

        • ANC features

          ANC technology
          Hybrid
          Awareness mode
          Yes
          Adaptive ANC
          Yes
          Microphone for ANC
          4 mic
          ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
          Yes

        • Voice assistant

          Voice assistant compatible
          • Apple Siri
          • Google Assistant
          Voice assistant activation
          Manual
          Voice assistant support
          Yes

            • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.
