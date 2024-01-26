2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAH9505BK/00
Noise Cancellation Pro
Google Assistant integrated
Bluetooth multipoint
Touch control
When the song deserves your full attention, these wireless headphones let you immerse. One external mic and one internal mic combine to filter out external noise. Cover the right ear cup to trigger Awareness Mode, and bring the world back in.
The round earcups lend a distinctive sense of style. The over-ear fit creates a seal that passively isolates external noise. Perfectly tuned 40 mm drivers deliver deep bass, a balanced midrange, and sparkling high frequencies.
Enhance the bass. Tone down the treble. The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also switch between preset ANC modes with a single tap.
2.6
of 5
14
Reviews
mrr2112
26/01/2024
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
great sound quality long battery life
I was pleasantly surprised with the sound quality and long run time on these. the app provided allows me to adjust the sound settings to my preference and I can see the status of the charge remaining at a glance.
Pros
great sound long run time between charges
Cons
buttons for controls hard to find sometimes but manageable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH9505BK Over-ear wireless headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH9505BK Over-ear wireless headphones
Bedrock10
16/05/2023
US
H9505: Superb Noise Cancellation and light weight
Have been looking for a good quality ANC headphone for noisy environment for a while. After some research, this Philips H9505 came across and I really like the design and it is amazing comfortable for my daily use.
Pros
Really good noise cancelling effect, the Hybrid ANC feature works really well on cancelling noise.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH9505BK Over-ear wireless headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH9505BK Over-ear wireless headphones
Da OG
06/04/2023
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Great sound! Cuts off outside noise. The balance
I just love the sound it produces. The balance is so ideal. Especially when listening to reggae music
Pros
Great sounds
Cons
Price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH9505BK Over-ear wireless headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH9505BK Over-ear wireless headphones
Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Google Fast Pair is not available in certain languages and countries.
Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.