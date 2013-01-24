Home
    Over-ear wireless headphones

    TAH9505BK/00
    Made to immerse
      Bluetooth

      Over-ear wireless headphones

      TAH9505BK/00
      Made to immerse

      Inspiration. Motivation. Concentration. With excellent Active Noise Canceling and clear sound for calls, these wireless over-ear headphones have you covered.

        Made to immerse

        • Noise Cancellation Pro
        • 40 mm drivers
        Hybrid Active Noise Canceling. Focus where you want it

        Hybrid Active Noise Canceling. Focus where you want it

        When the song deserves your full attention, these wireless headphones let you immerse. One external mic and one internal mic combine to filter out external noise. Cover the right ear cup to trigger Awareness Mode, and bring the world back in.

        Rounded over-ear design. Sleek looks, superb sound

        Rounded over-ear design. Sleek looks, superb sound

        The round earcups lend a distinctive sense of style. The over-ear fit creates a seal that passively isolates external noise. Perfectly tuned 40 mm drivers deliver deep bass, a balanced midrange, and sparkling high frequencies.

        Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control

        Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control

        Enhance the bass. Tone down the treble. The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also switch between preset ANC modes with a single tap.

        27 hours play time(ANC on/off)*

        27 hours play time(ANC on/off)*

        It doesn't matter whether ANC is on or off-you get 27 hours play time and the same crisp, detailed sound. A speedy 15-minute charge gives you an extra 5 hours play time. A full charge takes 4 hours via the included USB-C.

        Memory foam ear-cup cushions. Touch controls

        Memory foam ear-cup cushions. Touch controls

        The cushioned ear-cup cushions and headband are perfect for long listening sessions. There are touch controls for music and calls, and buttons on the right ear cup let you control ANC. The ear cups fold flat for easy storage.

        Connect to any source. Wireless or wired

        Connect to any source. Wireless or wired

        These Hi-Res Audio certified headphones let you immerse in your favorite albums-on your smart device, home setup, TV, or laptop. You can plug the detachable cable into high resolution equipment for wired listening.

        Clear calls. Rock-solid connectivity

        Calls are clear and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices at once. Ideal if you want to hear notifications from your phone while streaming podcasts via your laptop. There is Google Fast Pairing for Android phones.

        One-touch pairing. Google Fast Pair

        Google Fast Pair lets you pair your headphones to a compatible Android device with a single tap. When the headphones are placed near your Android device, you are automatically asked if you want to connect.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          USB cable
          USB-C cable
          Audio cable
          yes
          Airplane adapter
          yes
          Carry case
          yes
          Quick start guide
          yes

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          • Streaming Format: SBC
          • AAC
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Call Management
          • Call on Hold
          • Switch between 2 calls
          • Answer/End Call
          • Reject Call
          • Switch between call and music

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Battery lifetime
          27 hrs*
          Music play time(ANC off)
          27  hrs
          Music play time(ANC on)
          27  hrs
          Charging time
          4  hr

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Frequency range
          20 - 40,000 Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          30  mW
          Sensitivity
          103 dB (1K Hz)

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11191 9
          Gross weight
          2.6  kg
          Height
          25.1  cm
          Length
          22.3  cm
          Nett weight
          0.876  kg
          Tare weight
          1.724  kg
          Width
          21.2  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          48 95229 11191 2
          Depth
          6.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.766  kg
          Height
          25.3  cm
          Nett weight
          0.292  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Tare weight
          0.474  kg
          Width
          20.85  cm
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          18.92  cm
          Height
          9  cm
          Weight
          0.25  kg
          Width
          17.01  cm

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20170 5

