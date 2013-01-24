Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Made to immerse
Inspiration. Motivation. Concentration. With excellent Active Noise Canceling and clear sound for calls, these wireless over-ear headphones have you covered. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Made to immerse
Inspiration. Motivation. Concentration. With excellent Active Noise Canceling and clear sound for calls, these wireless over-ear headphones have you covered. See all benefits
Made to immerse
Inspiration. Motivation. Concentration. With excellent Active Noise Canceling and clear sound for calls, these wireless over-ear headphones have you covered. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Made to immerse
Inspiration. Motivation. Concentration. With excellent Active Noise Canceling and clear sound for calls, these wireless over-ear headphones have you covered. See all benefits
Over-ear wireless headphones
Philips shop price
Total:
When the song deserves your full attention, these wireless headphones let you immerse. One external mic and one internal mic combine to filter out external noise. Cover the right ear cup to trigger Awareness Mode, and bring the world back in.
The round earcups lend a distinctive sense of style. The over-ear fit creates a seal that passively isolates external noise. Perfectly tuned 40 mm drivers deliver deep bass, a balanced midrange, and sparkling high frequencies.
Enhance the bass. Tone down the treble. The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also switch between preset ANC modes with a single tap.
It doesn't matter whether ANC is on or off-you get 27 hours play time and the same crisp, detailed sound. A speedy 15-minute charge gives you an extra 5 hours play time. A full charge takes 4 hours via the included USB-C.
The cushioned ear-cup cushions and headband are perfect for long listening sessions. There are touch controls for music and calls, and buttons on the right ear cup let you control ANC. The ear cups fold flat for easy storage.
These Hi-Res Audio certified headphones let you immerse in your favorite albums-on your smart device, home setup, TV, or laptop. You can plug the detachable cable into high resolution equipment for wired listening.
Calls are clear and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices at once. Ideal if you want to hear notifications from your phone while streaming podcasts via your laptop. There is Google Fast Pairing for Android phones.
Google Fast Pair lets you pair your headphones to a compatible Android device with a single tap. When the headphones are placed near your Android device, you are automatically asked if you want to connect.
Accessories
Connectivity
Convenience
Design
Power
Sound
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions
UPC