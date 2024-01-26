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  • Made to immerse
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  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
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  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse
  • Made to immerse

Discontinued

Over-ear wireless headphones

TAH9505BK/00

2.6
| (14) Reviews
Made to immerse
Inspiration. Motivation. Concentration. With excellent Active Noise Canceling and clear sound for calls, these wireless over-ear headphones have you covered. The fully integrated Google Assistant lets you get more done, hands-free.
See all benefits

Made to immerse

  • Noise Cancellation Pro

  • Google Assistant integrated

  • Bluetooth multipoint

  • Touch control

Hybrid Active Noise Canceling. Focus where you want it

Hybrid Active Noise Canceling. Focus where you want it

When the song deserves your full attention, these wireless headphones let you immerse. One external mic and one internal mic combine to filter out external noise. Cover the right ear cup to trigger Awareness Mode, and bring the world back in.

Rounded over-ear design. Sleek looks, superb sound

Rounded over-ear design. Sleek looks, superb sound

The round earcups lend a distinctive sense of style. The over-ear fit creates a seal that passively isolates external noise. Perfectly tuned 40 mm drivers deliver deep bass, a balanced midrange, and sparkling high frequencies.

Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control

Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control

Enhance the bass. Tone down the treble. The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also switch between preset ANC modes with a single tap.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.6

of 5

14

Reviews

4
3

26/01/2024

US

US

Verified buyer

great sound quality long battery life

I was pleasantly surprised with the sound quality and long run time on these. the app provided allows me to adjust the sound settings to my preference and I can see the status of the charge remaining at a glance.

Pros

great sound long run time between charges

Cons

buttons for controls hard to find sometimes but manageable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH9505BK Over-ear wireless headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH9505BK Over-ear wireless headphones

16/05/2023

US

US

H9505: Superb Noise Cancellation and light weight

Have been looking for a good quality ANC headphone for noisy environment for a while. After some research, this Philips H9505 came across and I really like the design and it is amazing comfortable for my daily use.

Pros

Really good noise cancelling effect, the Hybrid ANC feature works really well on cancelling noise.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH9505BK Over-ear wireless headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH9505BK Over-ear wireless headphones

06/04/2023

US

US

Verified buyer

Great sound! Cuts off outside noise. The balance

I just love the sound it produces. The balance is so ideal. Especially when listening to reggae music

Pros

Great sounds

Cons

Price

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH9505BK Over-ear wireless headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH9505BK Over-ear wireless headphones

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Disclaimers

  1. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Google Fast Pair is not available in certain languages and countries.

  2. Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.