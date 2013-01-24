Search terms
Kids wireless on-ear headphones
From trips away to screen time or homework, kids will love these wireless on-ear headphones! They get 28 hours play time from a single charge, and a full charge takes 2 hours. A quick 15-minute boost gives an extra 2 hours play time.
Specially designed to be safe for young ears, these headphones boast 32 mm drivers that have been limited to 85 dB. Parents can also set maximum volume and play time limits in the Philips Headphones app. You can relax while they have fun.
The ear cups feature panels that light up for an extra dash of funky style. There are four variations to choose from: red lights, green lights, blue lights, or a mix of all three! Simply press the button on the ear cup to cycle through the light options.
Soft ear-cup cushions and a soft headband cushion keep the kids comfortable-whether they're listening to music or watching their favorite YouTubers. The flexible headband adjusts easily.
Buttons make it easy for kids to control music and calls without help. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.
These wireless on-ear kids headphones feature a clever design that folds in two directions. You can fold them flat, perfect for storing in a bedroom drawer. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that fits in pockets and bags.
The 3.5 mm audio port lets kids connect their headphones directly to their smartphone or handheld console.
The Philips Headphones app lets you set volume limits, and you can also limit play time per day or per week. A voice prompt alerts your child if their time limit has been reached-and the app can automatically lower volume if it goes too high.
