Always there. No distractions
Stay focused with the wireless noise-canceling in-ear headphones that give you up to 14 hours play time. The lightweight neckband makes it easy to keep these headphones close. Up-to-the-minute smart functionality keeps you organized. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Hi-Res Audio wireless in-ear headphones,
No matter what your day holds, these wireless in-ear headphones keep going. A single charge takes just 2 hours, and gives you 9 hours of play time. If you need even more power, just 5 minutes on charge will give you another 2 hours play.
Leave it all behind with Active Noise Canceling. Shut off the noise of a train or busy office at the touch of a button. If you're out and about, you can listen to your music and stay tuned to the noise of the street in Awareness Mode.
Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking. When you're listening to music and podcasts, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver clear, detailed sound.
Love your high-resolution streaming service? Hear more with these Hi-Res Audio headphones. Capable of reproducing high frequencies of up to 40 kHz, they'll give you more detail when you're on the move.
These wireless headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.
The slender neckband sits comfortably behind your neck. Vibration Mode ensures you won't miss a call-even if you're deep into your music or have the earbuds around your neck.
Three sizes of interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers create a perfect seal. Flexible wing tips fit securely under the ridge of your ear. No matter how hard you go, these sports headphones stay where you need them.
Manage your life without taking out your phone: just ask Google Assistant. A simple button-press on the neckband activates the assistant. You can ask it to open your calendar, read notifications from your phone, call or send messages to friends, manage playlists, and much more.
No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.
If you need even more power, just 5 minutes on charge will give you another 2 hours play.
Perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear midrange frequencies
