2 year warranty
Discontinued
TASH402BL/00
Available in
40mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
Sweat/ water proof
This headphone offers up to 20 hours of continuous play for worry-free enjoyment when you're listening to your music on the go.
Let your workout playlist take you to the next level. Perfectly tuned 40 mm neodymium acoustic drivers deliver the bass to keep you going. The closed-back construction delivers great passive noise isolation. You get to pump up your tunes without annoying others.
The soft, breathable ear-cup cushions are filled with cooling gel: no matter how hard you work, the headphones stay cool against your skin. The cushions are also detachable for easy cleaning.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
herexanman8
30/10/2021
US
these headphones support every feature
the product is amazing it supports every feature that Apple Music offers for the standard user. The battery life is also amazing I have not charge my headphones in a couple weeks and I listen to seven hours of music and podcasts a day
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TASH402BK Wireless Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TASH402BK Wireless Headphone
NoNicknameHere
20/10/2021
US
Bluetooth Connect Button Broken
The connect to bluetooth button broke 5 months into owning and now I cant connect to the headset. No clear way to get support for a repair or replacement
Pros
Cheap
Cons
Broken
This review was made for TASH402BK Wireless Headphone
This review was made for TASH402BK Wireless Headphone
Actual results may vary