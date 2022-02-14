Search terms

      Rich sound wherever you go

      Experience rich sound for your music and crystal clear call clarity with these True wireless headphones. Comfortable, reliable and with a charging case that slips in your pocket! IPX5 splash and sweat resistant and with 26 hours play time. See all benefits

        Rich sound wherever you go

        • Rich sound
        • Clear call quality
        • IPX5 water resistant
        • Up to 26 hours play time
        Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

        Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

        These hockey stick design earbuds fit into your ear canals, creating a seal that diminishes external noise. Powerful 10 mm drivers let you enjoy rich, vibrant sound. Includes three sizes of soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers.

        2 built-in ENC mics for call clarity

        2 built-in ENC mics for call clarity

        ENC utilizes a dual-mic, noise-canceling algorithm to give you great call clarity. Two mics effectively reduce the ambient noise so you can hear each other distinctly. These True wireless headphones let you communicate clearly every time!

        Pocket-sized USB-C charging case

        Pocket-sized USB-C charging case

        Take your music anywhere with this pocket-sized charging case! Fully charged, the headphones give you 6 hours play time and a fully charged case adds 20 hours more. For a quick boost, charge headphones for 15 minutes and get an extra hour!

        IPX5 splash and sweat resistant

        An IPX5 rating lets you bring your music with you no matter the weather! The headphones are water resistant and won't even mind the occasional shower so you don't need to worry about getting caught in the rain.

        Dedicated Philips Headphones App support

        Enhance the bass. Tone down the treble. Make your sounds your own! The Philips Headphones App puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust the levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles.

        Touch controls. Easy to pair

        Touch controls on the earbuds make life super-easy! Use them to pause your music, take calls and wake your phone's voice assistant. Once paired, the headphones will reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.

        Make calls in mono mode using a single earbud

        Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using so simply swap over when your current earbud runs low on battery.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Frequency range
          20 - 20,000 Hz
          Speaker diameter
          10 mm
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          5 mW
          Sensitivity
          101.5 dB (1k Hz)
          Driver type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          5.2
          Wireless
          Yes
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m
          Supported codec
          SBC
          Type of wireless transmission
          Bluetooth

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          34.8  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Width
          24.8  cm
          Gross weight
          4.135  kg
          Height
          24.7  cm
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 12586 2
          Nett weight
          1.848  kg
          Tare weight
          2.287  kg

        • Convenience

          Water resistance
          IPX5
          Philips Headphones app support
          Yes
          Mono mode for TWS
          Yes
          Firmware updates possible
          Yes
          Type of controls
          Touch

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          16.4  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Width
          11.5  cm
          Height
          11  cm
          Nett weight
          0.231  kg
          Gross weight
          0.46  kg
          Tare weight
          0.229  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 12586 9

        • Power

          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Number of batteries
          3 pcs
          Music play time
          6 + 20  hour(s)
          Talk time
          6 hr
          Charging time
          2  hour(s)
          Fast charging time
          15 mins for 1 hr
          Battery type(Charging case)
          Lithium Polymer (built-in)
          Battery type(Earbud)
          Lithium Polymer (built-in)
          Battery weight (Total)
          10.5  g
          Battery capacity(Case)
          460  mAh
          Battery capacity(Earbud)
          40  mAh

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          17.5  cm
          Packaging type
          Box
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          3.3  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          48 95229 12586 5
          Gross weight
          0.131  kg
          Nett weight
          0.077  kg
          Tare weight
          0.054  kg

        • Accessories

          Quick Start Guide
          Yes
          Eartips
          3 pairs (S/M/L)
          Charging case
          Yes
          Charging cable
          USB-C cable, 500 mm

        • Design

          Color
          Black
          Ear coupling material
          Silicone
          Ear fitting
          In-ear
          In-ear fitting type
          Silicone ear tip

        • Telecommunication

          Microphone for call
          2 mics
          ENC microphone
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
          6.25 x 2.40 x 4.56  cm
          Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
          3.41 x 2.00 x 2.18  cm
          Total weight
          0.051  kg

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20232 0

        • Voice assistant

          Voice assistant compatible
          Yes
          Voice assistant activation
          Manual
          Voice assistant support
          Yes

