I chose the rating to be generous. I took one look at the instructions for the product and out them back in the box for a later day when i have a lot of patience. I'm old and I am not the most tech savvy. I need simple instructions for some of the tech products that I would like to have, but that is asking too much these days. I'll have to get the digital manual up and running, and try to figure them out, and how to synch them , or whatever, to my laptop. I don't want to fool around with my "dumbphone" with this. I just want some good clear phones to listen to the music that I seem to only be able to get on YouTube. I have always been a Phillips fan since I owned a killer set of their speakers in the 70's. I'm sure that these are great earbuds, but I wish these companies would send their products out with clear and concise instructions in ENGLISH right in the box.