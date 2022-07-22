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  • Your life, your moves, your music
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  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
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  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music
  • Your life, your moves, your music

Discontinued

True Wireless Headphones

TAT5506BK/00

4
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product
Your life, your moves, your music
Music or calls, these attractive true wireless headphones are ready. Noise Canceling Pro tunes out background noise-perfect for listening outdoors or on a commute. You get a secure comfy fit, and the metallic look adds a dash of style.
See all benefits

Your life, your moves, your music

  • Noise Canceling Pro

  • Two mics for clear calls

  • Wireless charging case

  • IPX5 water protection

Sleek design with Noise Canceling Pro

Sleek design with Noise Canceling Pro

These true wireless headphones don't just look great-they also let you focus. Advanced noise cancellation filters out unwanted sounds, and Awareness Mode lets you hear the world around you. Engage Voice Enhanced Mode on the Philips Headphones app to chat to someone nearby without removing an earbud.

Great sound from 10 mm neodymium drivers

Great sound from 10 mm neodymium drivers

On your way. On the train. In the park or gym. Wherever you listen-perfectly tuned 10 mm drivers give you great sound for every track, playlist, and more. If you take an earbud out, the music pauses. Put the earbud back in, and the music starts up again.

Clear calls, using one earbud or both

Clear calls, using one earbud or both

With two mics focused on the sound of your voice, you'll be heard clearly-and you can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mics are automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

22/07/2022

US

US

Verified buyer

This product may be great IF I ever get them going

I chose the rating to be generous. I took one look at the instructions for the product and out them back in the box for a later day when i have a lot of patience. I'm old and I am not the most tech savvy. I need simple instructions for some of the tech products that I would like to have, but that is asking too much these days. I'll have to get the digital manual up and running, and try to figure them out, and how to synch them , or whatever, to my laptop. I don't want to fool around with my "dumbphone" with this. I just want some good clear phones to listen to the music that I seem to only be able to get on YouTube. I have always been a Phillips fan since I owned a killer set of their speakers in the 70's. I'm sure that these are great earbuds, but I wish these companies would send their products out with clear and concise instructions in ENGLISH right in the box.

Pros

Phillips quality

Cons

no instructions that are simple, clear, and concise right in the box

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT5506BK True Wireless Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT5506BK True Wireless Headphones

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