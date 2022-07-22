2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT5506BK/00
Noise Canceling Pro
Two mics for clear calls
Wireless charging case
IPX5 water protection
These true wireless headphones don't just look great-they also let you focus. Advanced noise cancellation filters out unwanted sounds, and Awareness Mode lets you hear the world around you. Engage Voice Enhanced Mode on the Philips Headphones app to chat to someone nearby without removing an earbud.
On your way. On the train. In the park or gym. Wherever you listen-perfectly tuned 10 mm drivers give you great sound for every track, playlist, and more. If you take an earbud out, the music pauses. Put the earbud back in, and the music starts up again.
With two mics focused on the sound of your voice, you'll be heard clearly-and you can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mics are automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
dumbfounded at nickname
22/07/2022
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
This product may be great IF I ever get them going
I chose the rating to be generous. I took one look at the instructions for the product and out them back in the box for a later day when i have a lot of patience. I'm old and I am not the most tech savvy. I need simple instructions for some of the tech products that I would like to have, but that is asking too much these days. I'll have to get the digital manual up and running, and try to figure them out, and how to synch them , or whatever, to my laptop. I don't want to fool around with my "dumbphone" with this. I just want some good clear phones to listen to the music that I seem to only be able to get on YouTube. I have always been a Phillips fan since I owned a killer set of their speakers in the 70's. I'm sure that these are great earbuds, but I wish these companies would send their products out with clear and concise instructions in ENGLISH right in the box.
Pros
Phillips quality
Cons
no instructions that are simple, clear, and concise right in the box
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT5506BK True Wireless Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT5506BK True Wireless Headphones