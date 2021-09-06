Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    True Wireless Headphones

    TAT5506BK/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Your life, your moves, your music Your life, your moves, your music Your life, your moves, your music
      -{discount-value}

      True Wireless Headphones

      TAT5506BK/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Your life, your moves, your music

      Music or calls, these attractive true wireless headphones are ready. Noise Canceling Pro tunes out background noise-perfect for listening outdoors or on a commute. You get a secure comfy fit, and the metallic look adds a dash of style. See all benefits

      True Wireless Headphones

      Your life, your moves, your music

      Music or calls, these attractive true wireless headphones are ready. Noise Canceling Pro tunes out background noise-perfect for listening outdoors or on a commute. You get a secure comfy fit, and the metallic look adds a dash of style. See all benefits

      Your life, your moves, your music

      Music or calls, these attractive true wireless headphones are ready. Noise Canceling Pro tunes out background noise-perfect for listening outdoors or on a commute. You get a secure comfy fit, and the metallic look adds a dash of style. See all benefits

      True Wireless Headphones

      Your life, your moves, your music

      Music or calls, these attractive true wireless headphones are ready. Noise Canceling Pro tunes out background noise-perfect for listening outdoors or on a commute. You get a secure comfy fit, and the metallic look adds a dash of style. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Noise-cancelling

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        True Wireless Headphones

        True Wireless Headphones

        Total:

        Your life, your moves, your music

        • Noise Canceling Pro
        • Two mics for clear calls
        • Wireless charging case
        • IPX5 water protection
        Sleek design with Noise Canceling Pro

        Sleek design with Noise Canceling Pro

        These true wireless headphones don't just look great-they also let you focus. Advanced noise cancellation filters out unwanted sounds, and Awareness Mode lets you hear the world around you. Engage Voice Enhanced Mode on the Philips Headphones app to chat to someone nearby without removing an earbud.

        Great sound from 10 mm neodymium drivers

        Great sound from 10 mm neodymium drivers

        On your way. On the train. In the park or gym. Wherever you listen-perfectly tuned 10 mm drivers give you great sound for every track, playlist, and more. If you take an earbud out, the music pauses. Put the earbud back in, and the music starts up again.

        Clear calls, using one earbud or both

        Clear calls, using one earbud or both

        With two mics focused on the sound of your voice, you'll be heard clearly-and you can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mics are automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.

        Handy wireless charging case. Get up to 32 hours play time

        Handy wireless charging case. Get up to 32 hours play time

        No matter what your day brings, these headphones can keep up. You get 8 hours play time (7 hours with ANC) from a pair of fully charged earbuds, and a fully charged case gives you another 24 hours (21 hours with ANC). The Qi-compatible case can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C.

        Easy control and pairing

        Easy control and pairing

        Controls on the earbuds let you pause your playlist, take calls, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair in an instant. Once paired, they reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.

        IPX5 water and sweat resistant

        IPX5 water and sweat resistant

        The IPX5 rating means these headphones are resistant to water jets. The earbuds won't mind a little sweat and you don't need to worry about getting caught in the rain.

        Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

        You get real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers. The ear-tips on each earbud insert securely into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. The 'hockey stick' form factor keeps each earbud secure.

        Philips Headphones app. Custom sound and more

        The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also use the app to switch between preset noise-cancellation modes, or control the Voice Enhanced Mode.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          10 mm
          Sensitivity
          105 dB (1K Hz)
          Frequency range
          20 - 20,000 Hz
          Maximum power input
          5 mW
          Driver type
          Dynamic

        • ANC features

          ANC technology
          Hybrid, ANC Pro
          Awareness mode
          Yes
          Adaptive ANC
          Yes
          Microphone for ANC
          4 mic
          ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
          Yes

        • Telecommunication

          Microphone for call
          2 mic
          ENC microphone
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          5.2
          Supported codec
          • AAC
          • SBC
          Maximum range
          Up to 10
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          Type of wireless transmission
          Bluetooth
          Wireless
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Philips Headphones app support
          Yes
          Firmware updates possible
          Yes
          Auto pause (IR sensor)
          Yes
          Water resistance
          IPX5
          Mono mode for TWS
          Yes
          Type of controls
          Touch
          Automatic power off
          Yes

        • Design

          Wearing style
          In-ear
          Color
          Black
          Ear coupling material
          Silicone
          Ear fitting
          In-ear
          In-ear fitting type
          Silicone top

        • Power

          Music play time (ANC on)
          7 + 21 hr
          Music play time (ANC off)
          8 + 24 hr
          Battery type(Earbud)
          Lithium Polymer (built-in)
          Battery capacity(Earbud)
          55mAh
          Battery type(Charging case)
          Lithium Polymer (built-in)
          Battery capacity(Case)
          520mAh
          Battery life standby time
          200 hr
          Talk time
          8 hr
          Charging time
          2
          Fast charging time
          15 mins for 1 hr
          Wireless charging
          Yes
          Number of batteries
          3 pcs
          Battery weight (Total)
          12.7 g
          Rechargeable
          Yes

        • Voice assistant

          Voice assistant support
          Yes
          Voice assistant activation
          Manual
          Voice assistant compatible
          • Apple Siri
          • Google Assistant

        • Accessories

          Charging case
          Yes
          Eartips
          3 pairs (S/M/L)
          Quick Start Guide
          Yes
          Charging cable
          USB-C cable, 500 mm

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          3
          Width
          7
          Depth
          4.2
          Weight
          0.064

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Box
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Height
          17.5
          Width
          9.5
          Depth
          3.5
          Gross weight
          0.147
          Nett weight
          0.089
          Tare weight
          0.058
          EAN
          48 95229 11925 3

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Length
          16.4
          Width
          11.5
          Height
          11
          Gross weight
          0.519
          Nett weight
          0.267
          Tare weight
          0.252
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 11925 7

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Length
          34.8
          Width
          24.8
          Height
          24.7
          Gross weight
          4.628
          Nett weight
          2.136
          Tare weight
          2.492
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11925 0

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20221 4

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Back to top

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:

            Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
            PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
            American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.