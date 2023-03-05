2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT8506BK/00
Noise Canceling Pro
Wind-noise reduction
Sophisticated design
Universal fit
Focus on the sounds you want to hear. Hybrid noise cancellation uses multiple mics and advanced audio processing to filter out external noise. You can activate Awareness Mode by touching an earbud, and you can control wind-noise reduction via the Philips Headphones app.
Whether it's a song or a podcast-perfectly tuned 13 mm drivers deliver rich bass and thrilling clarity. The sound pauses if you take an earbud out, and the best codec for your iOS or Android device is selected automatically. You'll enjoy superb sound whichever streaming service you use.
The circular design of these earbuds is a real head-turner, and you can choose a dark or light colorway to go with your look. Six sizes of silicone ear-tip covers and an extra pair of comply foam help ensure a secure, comfortable fit.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
RealBuds
05/03/2023
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
True wireless - has not dropped out once
The fit!!! Finally something stays in - yes I had to do a little work to get them that way but in the end I have the best seal and fit!! So far so good with the app - it works well- ANC is awesome and the touch controls work!!! In my opinion everything these true wireless ear buds claim to do it actually does!! Love the wireless charging case too.
Pros
App - ANC - touch controls - great connection stability - fit - battery
Cons
Non yet
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones
francisco FN
28/11/2023
US
battery is not charging for phone tat8506/00
I have been using this headphones almost 8 month and the battery for right headphone to be seems is not charging any more.
This review was made for TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones
This review was made for TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones