      Immerse in style

      Hit all the right notes in true wireless earbuds that sound as good as they look. Noise Canceling Pro blocks external noise so you can immerse in podcasts and playlists. On a call outside? You’ll be heard clearly even if it’s windy. See all benefits

        Immerse in style

        • Noise Canceling Pro
        • Wind-noise reduction
        • Sophisticated design
        • Universal fit
        Focus where you want it. Noise Canceling Pro

        Focus where you want it. Noise Canceling Pro

        Focus on the sounds you want to hear. Hybrid noise cancellation uses multiple mics and advanced audio processing to filter out external noise. You can activate Awareness Mode by touching an earbud, and you can control wind-noise reduction via the Philips Headphones app.

        Detailed sound. Rich bass

        Detailed sound. Rich bass

        Whether it's a song or a podcast-perfectly tuned 13 mm drivers deliver rich bass and thrilling clarity. The sound pauses if you take an earbud out, and the best codec for your iOS or Android device is selected automatically. You'll enjoy superb sound whichever streaming service you use.

        Refined circular design. Perfectly comfortable fit

        Refined circular design. Perfectly comfortable fit

        The circular design of these earbuds is a real head-turner, and you can choose a dark or light colorway to go with your look. Six sizes of silicone ear-tip covers and an extra pair of comply foam help ensure a secure, comfortable fit.

        Bluetooth multipoint connectivity. Work better

        Bluetooth multipoint connectivity. Work better

        Streamline your working day. These true wireless earbuds can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time-and switch between them as you need. So you can take calls from your laptop and listen to music on your phone.

        Crystal-clear calls. Wind noise reduction.

        Crystal-clear calls. Wind noise reduction.

        Multiple mics and a dedicated algorithm focus on the sound of your voice as well as reducing noise from the world around you. Even wind noise is filtered out, so you can be heard clearly when on a call outside.

        35 hours play time with the Qi-compatible charging case

        35 hours play time with the Qi-compatible charging case

        With these earbuds fully charged-and a fully charged case-you can travel with more than a day of play time in your pocket. Plus the music pauses if you take an earbud out, so you never need to miss a beat. The Qi-compatible case can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C.

        Philips Headphones app. Control noise canceling and more

        The Philips Headphones app lets you adjust the level of noise cancellation by switching between preset modes, and you can use the app to activate wind-noise cancellation. An equalizer lets you fine-tune your sounds to fit your mood.

        Fast pairing and touch controls

        Touch controls keep things simple, and Google Fast Pair lets you pair to a compatible Android device with a single tap. When the headphones are placed near your Android device, you are automatically asked if you want to connect.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          13 mm
          Sensitivity
          104 dB (1K Hz)
          Frequency range
          7 - 40 000 Hz
          Maximum power input
          5 mW
          Hi-Res Audio
          Yes
          Driver type
          Dynamic

        • ANC features

          ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
          Yes
          ANC technology
          Hybrid, ANC Pro+
          Awareness mode
          Yes
          Adaptive ANC
          Yes
          Microphone for ANC
          4 mic

        • Telecommunication

          Microphone for call
          3 mic
          ENC microphone
          Yes
          Wind noise reduction
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          5.2
          Supported codec
          • LDAC
          • AAC
          • SBC
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m
          Bluetooth profiles
          • AVRCP
          • A2DP
          • HFP
          Type of wireless transmission
          Bluetooth
          Multipoint connection
          Yes
          Wireless
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Philips Headphones app support
          Yes
          Firmware updates possible
          Yes
          Auto pause (IR sensor)
          Yes
          Water resistance
          IPX4
          Automatic power off
          60 minutes
          Mono mode for TWS
          Yes
          Type of controls
          Touch

        • Design

          Wearing style
          In-ear
          Color
          Black
          Ear coupling material
          • Comply foam
          • Silicone
          Ear fitting
          In-ear
          In-ear fitting type
          Silicone ear tip

        • Power

          Music play time (ANC on)
          8 + 24 hr
          Music play time (ANC off)
          9 + 27 hr
          Battery type(Earbud)
          Lithium-ion (built-in)
          Battery capacity(Earbud)
          50 mAh
          Battery type(Charging case)
          Lithium Polymer (built-in)
          Battery capacity(Case)
          410 mAh
          Battery life standby time
          200 hr
          Talk time
          9 hr
          Charging time
          2  hr
          Fast charging time
          15 mins for 1 hr
          Wireless charging
          Yes
          Number of batteries
          3 pcs
          Battery weight (Total)
          10.1 g
          Rechargeable
          Yes

        • Voice assistant

          Voice assistant support
          Yes
          Voice assistant activation
          Manual
          Voice assistant compatible
          • Google Assistant
          • Apple Siri

        • Accessories

          Charging case
          Yes
          Comply foam
          1 pair
          Eartips
          6 pairs
          Charging cable
          USB-C cable, 500 mm
          Quick Start Guide
          Yes

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          4.3  cm
          Width
          6.8  cm
          Depth
          3.3  cm
          Weight
          0.071  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Box
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Height
          17.7  cm
          Width
          9.7  cm
          Depth
          4.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.243  kg
          Nett weight
          0.071  kg
          Tare weight
          0.172  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 11804 1

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Length
          14.7  cm
          Width
          10.5  cm
          Height
          16.7  cm
          Gross weight
          0.633  kg
          Nett weight
          0.213  kg
          Tare weight
          0.42  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 11804 5

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Length
          44.8  cm
          Width
          31.1  cm
          Height
          19.6  cm
          Gross weight
          7.045  kg
          Nett weight
          1.704  kg
          Tare weight
          5.341  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11804 8

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20169 9

