        Bass Sound

        for enhanced sound

        • Rich sound
        • Comfort fit
        14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

        14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

        Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.

        Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

        Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

        Designed for ear geometry comfort fit

        The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          14.2 mm
          Sensitivity
          106 dB (1k Hz)
          Frequency range
          20 - 20,000 Hz
          Maximum power input
          5 mW
          Driver type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Connector
          3.5 mm
          Cable length
          1.2 m

        • Design

          Color
          Black
          Ear fitting
          In-ear
          In-ear fitting type
          Open fit

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.79  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 10055 2
          Height
          11.8  cm
          Length
          31  cm
          Nett weight
          0.312  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Tare weight
          0.478  kg
          Width
          16.2  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          3.64  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10055 5
          Height
          26.4  cm
          Length
          34.9  cm
          Nett weight
          1.248  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          96
          Tare weight
          2.392  kg
          Width
          32.5  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          2.1  cm
          Height
          14.6  cm
          Weight
          0.013  kg
          Width
          4.9  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          2.5  cm
          EAN
          48 95229 10055 8
          Gross weight
          0.029  kg
          Height
          17  cm
          Nett weight
          0.013  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Box
          Tare weight
          0.016  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Width
          5  cm

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20036 4

