    My SENSEO® is making less coffee than before

    If your SENSEO® has suddenly started producing less coffee than before go to section A.
    If you notice that overtime the coffee quantity produced from your SENSEO is decreasing go to section B.

    Section A: SENSEO® suddenly produces less coffee than before

    Incorrect settings
    Some SENSEO® models come with different coffee volume settings (see image). Check the settings of your machine. If it is set to produce less coffee then change the settings using the instructions given in the user manual.

    Using after long time
    If you are using your SENSEO® after a long time, there may be some air trapped in the machine. This can cause the coffee volume to decrease. To solve this issue try flushing your machine. Fill the water tank and make a cup of coffee without using pods. 
    SENSEO coffee volume settings

    Section B: Overtime SENSEO® produces less coffee than before

    Pod holder is clogged
    The pod holder of your SENSEO® coffee machine might be clogged. Try using a different pod holder that came with your machine. If this solves the issue then clean your pod holder with a brush (see image) or in the dishwasher. If cleaning does not solve the issue, then you can buy a new pod holder from our online shop.

    Built-up limescale
    Descale your SENSEO® coffee machine at least once every three months to keep your machine free of limescale. You can find detailed instructions for descaling in the user manual or on our descaling page

    If none of these steps solved the issue, please contact us for further assistance.
