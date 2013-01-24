Search terms
If your Philips/Saeco espresso machine is making a loud or unusual noise, please see below for the causes and solutions.
It is important that the water tank is placed properly into the machine. In case it is not well inserted it can draw air instead of water.
When air is trapped, the machine makes a loud noise and no water will be drawn from the water tank into the machine. Follow the steps below on how to fix this:
If you use an AquaClean water filter, follow these extra steps to make sure the filter is prepared and correct installed for use:
Note: If you have been using the AquaClean water filter for more than 3 months, replace the filter, as the filter might be clogged.
It is normal that your machine makes some noises while brewing your coffee. However, if the machine starts making an unusual noise than normal, we advise you to clean the brew group and lubricate it.
It is important to rinse the brew group of your Philips/Saeco espresso machine weekly. Follow the steps below or watch our tutorial video:
If these solutions do not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.