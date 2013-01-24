To release the air from the machine, follow the steps below:



1. Switch OFF the machine

2. Empty the water tank and remove the AquaClean or any other water filter

3. Fill the water tank with water and place it back in position

4. Switch the machine back ON. When the machine is heated up, select hot water and dispense 2-3 cups of hot water



If you use an AquaClean water filter, follow these extra steps to make sure the filter is prepared and correct installed for use:



1. Shake the AquaClean water filter for 5 seconds

2. Hold the filter upside down in a container/bowl with water until no more air bubbles come out

3. Place back the filter into the water tank and fill the water tank with water

4. Restart the machine and switch it off and back on

5. Select hot water and dispense 2-3 cups of hot water

