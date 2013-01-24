I cannot remove the brew group from my Philips Espresso Machine
Not able to remove the brew group from your Philips Espresso Machine? Check out below causes and solutions to support you.
-
The brew group gear is not in neutral position
- Follow the instructions below how to set the brew group gear inside the machine in neutral position:
1. Close the service door, and place everything back (water tank/ drip tray/ coffee grounds container).
2. Press the ON/OFF button to switch OFF the machine. Wait until you hear no more sounds (this can take up to 15-20 seconds).
3. Press the ON/OFF button to switch the machine ON. Do not take any actions as opening the service door/ removing the drip tray/water tank before the machine is ready for use.
4. Open the service door and try again to remove the brew group by pressing the “PUSH” button to the right side, hold it, and pull it towards you
-
Machine in descaling mode
- If your espresso machine is in descaling mode, the brew group cannot be removed. To solve this, finish the descaling process first and try again.
If these solutions do not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.