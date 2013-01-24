  • Due to an IT system upgrade between June 29th and July 7th our standard shipping times will be extended.  All orders placed between these dates will resume shipping after July 7th 

    My Philips/Saeco espresso machine is not turning on

    If your Philips/Saeco espresso machine is not turning on, please find below causes and solutions on how you can fix this yourself.

    Main switch on the back is not set to ON

    Most of our Philips/Saeco espresso machines have a switch you can turn ON and OFF. It is located on the back of the machine. Ensure that this switch is set to ON when you want to use it.

    The power cord is not well connected

    Make sure that the power cord is inserted properly into the machine and into a live power outlet. If this is still not working, try another power outlet.

    If you are still having issues with your espresso machine, please contact us for further assistance.

