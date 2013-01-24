  • Due to an IT system upgrade between June 29th and July 7th our standard shipping times will be extended.  All orders placed between these dates will resume shipping after July 7th 

    My Philips/Saeco espresso machine does not froth the milk well

    If the frothing quality of the milk from your Philips/Saeco Espresso Machine is less than expected try our tips to solve this issue yourself. 

    Milk temperature

    Milk temperature can affect the frothing quality. We advise to always use cold refrigerated milk to ensure great milk foam.

    Amount of milk

    To prevent air from being drawn and to ensure a perfect frothing result, it is important that you use enough milk. Try increasing the amount of milk to improve the milk foam.

    Milk type

    Different types of milk can result in a different amount of foam and quality. We recommend you to use one of the following milk types:

    • Semi-skimmed cow's milk
    • Full-fat cow’s milk
    • Lactose-free milk

    The milk system is dirty

    Always make sure that when using the milk system, all parts are clean. Clean the parts according to the information in the article 'How to clean and maintain my Philips/Saeco espresso machine'  or refer to the user manual.

    Always pay special attention to cleaning the milk circuit system in your coffee machine. Try to prevent milk from drying up in it, as as dried up milk is difficult to remove.

    Note: Only the LatteGo milk system is dishwasher safe. Other milks systems, such as milk carafes, are not dishwasher safe.

    In case you have tried cleaning and other tips but the machine still does not work please contact us for further assistance.

