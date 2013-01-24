Once you have installed the AquaClean filter and activated it, the AquaClean light turns blue to confirm that the AquaClean water filter is active.



If the AquaClean light is not blue, it indicates that the filter is not active, and you will need to install and activate it. To do so, follow the steps below or watch our video:



1. Shake the filter for about 5 seconds.

2. Immerse the filter upside down in a jug with cold water, shake/press it a bit and wait until no more air bubbles come out.

3. The filter is now prepared for use and can be inserted into the water tank

4. Switch the machine ON.

5. Insert the filter vertically onto the filter connection in the water tank. Press it down to the lowest possible point

6. Fill the water tank with fresh water to the MAX and place it back into the machine

7. Press and hold the AquaClean filter icon for 3 seconds until the lights starts blinking

8. Place a bowl under the hot water spout and press start. The machine will dispense some warm water.

9. Once done, the AquaClean filter light will turn blue, which indicates that the AquaClean water filter is activated.



Do these solutions not solve the issue? Please contact us for further assistance.

