- Open the Sonicare app, make sure Bluetooth is on, and that the app has Bluetooth permission
- Bring your toothbrush close to the phone and check that its lights are on (by picking up the toothbrush, turning it on/off, placing it on and off the charger)
- Check the app to see if your toothbrush is connected
If the steps above fail:
- Go to your phone settings
- Turn off Bluetooth and wait a few seconds
- Turn on Bluetooth
- Check the app to see if you are connected
- Go to your phone settings
- Open Bluetooth
- Click on (i) and select 'Forget This Device' for Philips Sonicare
- Place the toothbrush on its original charger
- Initiate a toothbrush handle reset
- Press/release the power button 10 times within 5 seconds while the toothbrush is on the charger
- All the lights on the toothbrush will turn on in a rapid sequence if the reset is successful
- Open the Sonicare app, and accept the pairing request when prompted
If your toothbrush still cannot connect, please contact customer care.