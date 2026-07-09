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My OneBlade 360 Connected is not pairing with my phone

If your OneBlade 360 Connected* is not pairing with your mobile device, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.

We recommend following the steps in the order listed below. In between steps, check to see if the issue is resolved before moving to the next.

*Please note that this information only applies to the OneBlade 360 Connected. Users of other OneBlade models can manually add their devices to their OneBlade app profiles, but cannot connect using Bluetooth.

The information on this page applies to the following models: QP4530/90 .

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