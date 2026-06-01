My Philips Avent Baby Monitor app+ sends me false notifications
Published on 01 June 2026
Receiving false notifications can be caused by your device’s sensitivity being set too high. Adjust the sensitivity to a lower level to prevent these notifications. Read the following sections to learn how.
If you’re receiving too many sound or motion notifications, do the following:
Open Baby Monitor+ and go to Settings > Alerts and notifications (see Image 1 below).
Select Sound detection or Motion detection (See Images 2 and 3 below).
Lower the sensitivity level to reduce the number of alerts triggered by minor sounds or movements.