I can't find the USB adapter/charger for my Philips product
Please refer to the information below if you are unable to find the USB adapter/charger for your Philips device.
This information refers to the HQ87 adapter for connecting a USB-A charging cable to a power outlet. It is relevant for Philips shaving, grooming, and beauty devices that come with a USB charging cable (including shavers/razors, OneBlade, Head Pro, lady shavers, and all-in-one trimmers).
Availability varies from location to location, so please choose the correct section for your country.
If you live in the United States, please click here to request an adapter. Note that you will need to enter your full model number (including the digits after the slash). You can find this on the packaging or receipt/invoice for your product.
If you live in Canada, please contact us by telephone to request an adapter. Please indicate that you need an HQ87 USB adapter for your product.
If you live in Europe, Asia, Africa, the Americas (excluding the USA and Canada), or Oceania, please click here and search "HQ87" or "USB wall adapter" in the search bar at the top of the page. Note that the search bar at the top of this page is optimized to locate product support information. Therefore, it is important to click the link provided and use the search function on the new page, not this one.
Please also be aware that the adapter may have different product names and model numbers on different versions of the Philips website (e.g. "EU power adapter" or "CP1607/01"). Check the product description, and if "HQ87" is mentioned, it's the correct adapter for your product.
The information on this page applies to the following models:QI1864/85 , BRL127/00 , BRL159/00 . Click here to show more product numbers ›