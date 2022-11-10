Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Back

    Warranty policy for Sound and Vision, Water Care, Smart Security, Automotive

    TV · Monitors · Video · Audio · Communication · Door locks · Water care · Automotive lighting

    Philips products are designed and manufactured to the highest standards and deliver high-quality performance, ease of use and ease of installation. If you encounter any difficulties while using your product, we recommend that you first consult the user manual or the information in the support section of this website, where (depending on the product type) you may find a downloadable user manual, frequently asked questions, instruction videos or a support forum.
     
    In the unlikely event of a failure of the product, Philips will arrange for your Philips product to be serviced, free-of-charge when you inform us of the defect within the warranty period, provided that the product was used in accordance with the user manual (e.g. in the intended environment). For some product categories a partner company of Philips is the warrantor of the product; please check the documentation supplied with your product. 
     
    If you offer your product for service in the USA, but you purchased the product abroad, Philips will endeavor to have your product serviced against the warranty terms of the country where you purchased the product. 
     
    This warranty policy only applies to consumer products. For professional products the warranty terms of the sale- or purchase agreement applies.

    Warranty period

    The warranty period in the USA for the product categories mentioned in the heading of this warranty policy is 12 months, with the following exceptions:

    Product category

    Warranty period

    Monitors

    48 Months Advance Replacement

    Refurbished Monitors

    90 Days Repair

    Automotive car lamps are “wear and tear” products, so the legal warranty period does not apply

    We still offer a warranty period as follows:

    · Xenon Lamp

    Warranty is 2 years or 30 000 Miles whichever is shorter

    · Standard Halogen, Hiper and Signaling lamps

    Warranty is 1 years or 15 000 Miles whichever is shorter

    · High performance Halogen (Vision, VisionPlus, CrystalVision, CrystalVision platinum, NightGuide platinum, CrystalVision ultra, X-tremeVision upgrade lamps)

    Warranty is 3 months or 3 750 Miles whichever is shorter

    · LED Fog and Powersports

    Limited warranty

    · LED Accessories                                              

    Extended warranty                                   

    Water Care

    · Water purification and filtration devices (excl. replacement filter)

    24 months

    · Water dispensers and drink makers (excl. replacement CO2 Cylinder)

    24 months

    Door locks

    24 months

    Warranty terms

    The warranty period starts on the date of purchase as stated on your proof-of-purchase and expires at the end of the period indicated in the section “Warranty period” above. If you require service but you lost your proof-of-purchase or the retailer is unknown to Philips (e.g. a seller on an on-line auction channel), the warranty period shall be deemed to have started three months from the date of manufacture indicated on the product or derived from the serial number. If you require service for products without production date or serial number on the product a valid proof-of-purchase is required.
     
    Where a repair is not possible or not commercially viable, Philips may arrange for a new or refurbished product of similar functionality, or do a refund up to full purchase price of the product plus tax (subject to terms and conditions). After a repair, firmware upgrade or replacement the warranty period will continue from the date of the original purchase.

    What is excluded?

    The warranty does not cover consequential damages (including but not limited to loss of data or loss of income), nor compensation for activities done by yourself, such as regular maintenance, installing firmware updates or saving or restoring data. 


     
    The warranty excludes, or does not apply:

     

    • If the proof-of-purchase has been altered in any way or is made illegible.
    •  If the model number, serial number or production date code on the product has been altered, removed or made illegible.
    • Damage caused by service performed by anyone other than Company Approved Service Location.
    • If the defect is the result of excessive use outside the intended purpose, e.g. non-stop use in a commercial environment. 
    • If the defect is caused by abuse of the product or by environmental conditions that are not in conformance with the user manual of the product. 
    • If the defect is caused by connecting peripherals, additional equipment or accessories other than those recommended in the user manual. 
    • If the unit has been damaged, including but not limited to damage by animals, lightning, abnormal voltage, fire, natural disaster, transportation or water (unless the user manual expressly states that the product may be rinsed).
    • For normal wear and tear defects, or by their nature consumable parts (e.g. vacuum cleaner bags, or filter cartridges.
    • If the product does not function properly because it was not originally designed, manufactured or approved for use in the country where you use the product, which might occur when you imported the product. 
    • If the product does not function properly due to problems with access to, or connection with service providers, such as interruptions in the access networks (e.g. TV cable, satellite or internet), faults on the subscriber's or the correspondent's line, local network fault (cabling, file server, user's line) and faults in the transmission network (interference, scrambling, faults or poor network quality).
    • To third party applications used on- or with your products.
    • This warranty shall apply only when the lockset is properly installed in accordance with local codes, ordinances and regulations, the printed instructions provided with it and good industry practices.
    • Modification, alteration, repair or service of the lockset by anyone other than Warrantor or an authorized designee of Warrantor.
    • If the defect is caused by physical abuse to, or misuse of, the lockset or operation of it in a manner contrary to the accompanying instructions.
    • Shipment of the product to anyone other than Warrantor for service.
    • Improper installation.
    • Failure to exercise normal maintenance.
    • For the consequences of uses for which locksets were not designed or designated, or for defects caused by the use of paints, solvents or other chemicals which come in contact with the lockset.
    • Locksets or component parts of locksets that were not originally manufactured by Warrantor.
    • This warranty does not cover scratches or abrasions.
    • This warranty does not apply to locksets or component parts of locksets that were not originally manufactured by the Warrantor. 
    • This warranty shall not apply to subsequent owners.

     

    Service needed?

     In order to avoid unnecessary inconvenience, we advise you to read the user manual carefully and/or consult the support section of this web site before contacting your dealer or Philips. To obtain service within the warranty period please contact the consumer contact center via one of the contact methods indicated on this web site. When your product is no longer within warranty, in some countries, you can contact the nearest authorized service center directly. If available, you can find the addresses of the service centers on this website.


    To be able to help you efficiently when you contact Philips or its service partners please have available:

    • The product type- or model number (also sometimes called model ID)
    • The proof-of-purchase (e.g. original invoice or cash receipt) indicating the date of purchase, dealer name and model number of the product; and
    • The product serial number or production date code as specified on the product. The model number, the serial number or production date code (if available) can be found in the battery compartment or on the back or bottom of the product.

    Troubleshoot & repair

    Is your product not working as it should?

    Create a repair request

    Find parts & accessories

    Find an accessory or replacement part for your device

    Parts & accessories
    Back to top

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:

    Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
    PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
    American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

    Quick links

    Online Store Support
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    About Philips
    Contact us
    Best Online Shop 2024 award

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.