Zenition:

During complex cases like EVAR procedures (whiteboard) markers are often used to outline critical anatomical areas or contours of interest. This can smudge the monitor and the lines may not be fully legible. Our Outlining tool allows you to draw an outline digitally on an image on the touchscreen.. Simply press the undo button to correct or erase the outlining. It’s fast and simple. Outlines will remain on live monitor as a mask and user can use those outlines as a guidance to perofrm catheter navigation and guide wire advancements.

