Other items in the box
- Table top stand
- AC Power Cord
- VGA cable
- Remote Control
- Batteries for remote control
- Quick start guide
- HDMI-DVI adapter cable
- User manual on CD-ROM
- Optional accessories: SmartLoader 22AV1135
BDL4231CS/00
Innovative public display for indoor applications
Control your costs with this network-controllable 107 cm/42" LCD monitor. Whether used in a network or as a single public display, this model offers a variety of features to meet the most demanding public and corporate viewing applications.
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LCD monitor
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recurring payment
HDMI makes an uncompressed digital RGB connection from the source to the screen. By eliminating conversion to an analog signal, it delivers an unblemished image. The non-degraded signal reduces flicker and leads to a clearer picture. HDMI intelligently communicates the highest output resolution with the source device. The HDMI input is fully backward compatible with DVI sources but includes digital audio. HDMI uses HDCP copy protection.
The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.
The wide format of XGA resolution LCD panel is capable of displaying 1366 x 768 pixels; WXGA allows monitors to be non-interlaced to ensure a better display performance and accurate color display effect.
In a networked setting you want to able to control the start up conditions of all displays when the mains power is reconnected or resumed after a power interruption. Via RS232 commands Smart Control allows flexibility over four different start up settings: power status, source input, volume level and picture format. For all four settings you can choose the display to remember their last status or to have a fixed setting when power is reconnected.
The local control buttons of the display are placed in such a way that they are less visible for immediate access. Furthermore the remote control sensor as well as the local control buttons can be disabled via RS232 to prevent unauthorized control of the display when placed in a public space.
SmartCard Xpress is an expansion slot that lends additional functionality to the display. Cards developed by Philips and/or third parties are designed to streamline connectivity with the display via the slot, eliminating the need for external devices.
Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.
Provides the ability to copy all menu settings from one display into other displays. The feature ensures uniformity between the sets and significantly reduces installation time. Operates fully wireless.
Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.
Picture/Display
Connectivity
Convenience
Sound
Power
Supported Display Resolution
Dimensions
Technical specifications
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Accessories
Miscellaneous
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