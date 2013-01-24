Sonicare For Kids rechargeable sonic toothbrush - Trial
Get the most from each brushing
Brushing techniques take time to develop. That’s why most traditional toothbrushes don’t make the cut. But Philips Sonicare For Kids removes up to 75% more plaque in hard-to-reach places than a manual brush.*
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Rechargeable sonic toothbrush - Trial
Sonicare For Kids rechargeable sonic toothbrush - Trial
Gradually increases brushing time over 90 days until reaching the dentist-recommended two minutes to train kids to brush longer.
Provide the perfect option for every mouth. Standard and Compact sizes are comfortable fit for kids ages 4 and older.
Give them just the right amount of power — low mode for younger children and high mode for older kids.
Provides added protection for growing teeth and a safer, gentler brushing experience.
For small hands to maneuver more independently and comfortably.
Drives fluid between the teeth and along the gumline for a powerful-yet-gentle clean.
Make it fun and customizable. Kids can make each brush uniquely their own.
