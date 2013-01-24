Home
      Get the most from each brushing

      Brushing techniques take time to develop. That's why most traditional toothbrushes don't make the cut. But Philips Sonicare For Kids removes up to 75% more plaque in hard-to-reach places than a manual brush.*

      Brushing techniques take time to develop. That’s why most traditional toothbrushes don’t make the cut. But Philips Sonicare For Kids removes up to 75% more plaque in hard-to-reach places than a manual brush.* See all benefits

        Get the most from each brushing

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Power modes
          2

        • Items included

          Handles
          1 Sonicare for Kids
          Brush heads
          • 1 Sonicare for Kids standard
          • 1 Sonicare for Kids compact
          Charger
          1
          Stickers
          10 customization stickers

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Aqua

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62000 brush movement/min
          Performance
          75% more effective**
          Health benefits
          For healthy oral care habits
          Timer
          KidTimer and Quadpacer

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 3 weeks**
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          • Slim ergonomic design
          • Rubber grip for easy handling
          Display
          Illuminated display

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          3 week battery life

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

            • ** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day
            • Milleman J, Putt M, Olson M, Master A, Jenkins W, Schmitt P, Strate J. International J Pediatric Dent 2009; 19:s1
            • * than a manual toothbrush
