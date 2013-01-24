Home
      Better plaque removal

      The unique dynamic cleaning action of the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

        Better plaque removal

        The switch from a manual toothbrush made easy

        • 1 mode
        • 1 brush head
        Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Patented Sonic Technology removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

        Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

        Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

        This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

        Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

        Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

        It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

        A great way to get used to your new toothbrush

        A great way to get used to your new toothbrush

        Starting something new can take getting used to. That's why our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power the first 14 times you use your new toothbrush.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

        Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

        You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns, and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean

        • Items included

          Handle
          1 EasyClean
          Brush head
          1 C1 ProResults standard
          Charger
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Glacier Green

        • Cleaning performance

          Performance
          Up to 2X more plaque removal*
          Health benefits
          Helps improve gum health
          Timer
          SmarTimer and Quadpacer

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 2 weeks
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 2 weeks

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

            • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode
            • than a manual toothbrush
