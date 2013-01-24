Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Sonicare AirFloss

    Interdental - Nozzles

    Don't floss? Then AirFloss.
      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Interdental - Nozzles

      Don't floss? Then AirFloss.

      Replace nozzles every 6 months for your most effective clean between your teeth. The Sonicare AirFloss helps clean up to 5x more plaque between teeth than manual tooth brushing alone.

        Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

        Removes plaque where brushing can’t

        • w/ 2 Nozzles
        An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

        An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

        Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.

        Guidance tip ensures correct placement

        Guidance tip ensures correct placement

        The slim angled nozzle and guidance tip make finding the correct placement easy. Just slide along the tooth’s surface near the gum line until the tip fits into the groove between the teeth.

        Air and micro-droplet technology

        Air and micro-droplet technology

        Nozzle designed for easy access to hard-to-reach areas

        Slim, angled nozzle designed for easy access to hard-to-reach areas

        Technical Specifications

        • Ease of use

          Nozzle attachment
          Easily snaps on and off

        • Items included

          AirFloss Nozzle
          2

        • Cleaning performance

          Nozzles
          Best results change every 6mos

            Together, we'll make life better

               

            We are making a difference to people's everyday lives, all over the world. With your help, we can make an even bigger impact.

             

            Join our Better Me, Better World initiative and help us shape the future by choosing the cause that matters most to you. Then, enjoy 15% off your next purchase at the Philips online shop.

            Find out more
