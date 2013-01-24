Search terms
Always ready to go
Now AirFloss is even easier to use. The Fill and Charge station automatically fills your handle and it keeps it charged so it's always ready to go. No more waiting needed: instantly ready for an uninterrupted oral health routine. See all benefits
Fill & Charge station
When you dock your handle, the Fill and Charge station quickly fills the handle with mouth wash. No more juggling bottles and worrying about spills.
The Fill and Charge station keeps your docked handle charged and also works with many Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles as well.
Your AirFloss Pro/Ultra handle battery lasts up to 2 weeks between charges. For extended travel, simply remove the travel charger from the base of the Fill and Charge station. The charger can also be used for many Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles.
No more need to deal with daily handle spilling from a bottle or worry about spills. The Fill and Charge station holds several weeks of mouth wash to simplify your daily routine.
The Fill and Charge station is designed to be attractive, compact and minimalistic to fit your bathroom counter and décor.
