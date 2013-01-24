Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

    HX9383/56
    Sonicare
    • Ultimate cleaning, superior results Ultimate cleaning, superior results Ultimate cleaning, superior results
      -{discount-value}

      Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

      HX9383/56

      Ultimate cleaning, superior results

      Only Philips Sonicare DiamondClean provides the performance your patients need and the features they want. DiamondClean removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual brush and eliminates surface stains to whiten smiles in just one week.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

      Ultimate cleaning, superior results

      Only Philips Sonicare DiamondClean provides the performance your patients need and the features they want. DiamondClean removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual brush and eliminates surface stains to whiten smiles in just one week.

      Ultimate cleaning, superior results

      Only Philips Sonicare DiamondClean provides the performance your patients need and the features they want. DiamondClean removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual brush and eliminates surface stains to whiten smiles in just one week.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

      Ultimate cleaning, superior results

      Only Philips Sonicare DiamondClean provides the performance your patients need and the features they want. DiamondClean removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual brush and eliminates surface stains to whiten smiles in just one week.

      Similar products

      See all diamondclean

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        DiamondClean

        DiamondClean

        Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Ultimate cleaning, superior results

        Superior plaque removal plus powerful whitening

        • 5 modes
        • 4 brush heads
        • Glass charger, travel case
        • with Deep Clean mode
        Exclusive bonus items only available to dental professionals

        Exclusive bonus items only available to dental professionals

        Now you can offer these exclusive Philips Sonicare DiamondClean bonus items your patients won't find anywhere else, for superior cleaning and whitening results. Designed around patient needs for dental offices like yours, the package includes: 1 DiamondClean standard brush head, 1 trial size (0.5 oz.) BreathRx whitening toothpaste and 1 Philips Zoom whitening pen.

        DiamondClean toothbrush head for Sonicare's best whitening

        DiamondClean toothbrush head for Sonicare's best whitening

        DiamondClean toothbrush head, Philips Sonicare's best whitening brush head, has diamond shaped, medium stiffness bristles to effectively yet gently scrape away plaque. This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides an exceptional cleaning and whiter teeth compared to a manual toothbrush.

        AdaptiveClean brush head

        AdaptiveClean brush head

        Soft, flexible sides made of rubber allow the bristles to conform to the unique shape of patients’ teeth and gums to provide up to 4x more surface contact*. The brush head’s flexibility helps the bristles gently track along the gumline and absorb excessive brushing pressure. Enhanced sweeping motion delivers a unique in-mouth feel and superior cleaning along the gumline and in hard-to-reach areas*. Proven to remove10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush in hard-to-reach areas*.

        5 modes: Clean, White, Sensitive, Gum Care, Deep Clean

        5 modes: Clean, White, Sensitive, Gum Care, Deep Clean

        Includes the stain-removing White mode, clinically proven to whiten teeth in as little as one week.

        New Deep Clean: Effortlessly tackle trouble spots

        New Deep Clean: Effortlessly tackle trouble spots

        Our all-new Deep Clean mode delivers an exceptional clean in hard-to-reach places. The unique motion of the brush head in this mode plus an extended three-minute brushing time makes it the ideal choice when you want to pay extra attention to trouble spots.

        Dual charging system

        Dual charging system

        Innovative glass charger and station for home use, plus portable charging case with laptop-ready USB and wall plug for travel.

        Illuminated display

        Illuminated display

        When on, unique backlight indicates selected mode. When off, display becomes invisible for a clean look.

        Three-week battery life

        Three-week battery life

        When fully charged, DiamondClean has enough battery life for three weeks of regular use.

        Philips Sonicare toothbrush technology

        Philips Sonicare toothbrush technology

        Drives fluid between the teeth and along the gumline for a powerful yet gentle clean.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean
          White
          Removes surface stains
          Sensitive
          Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
          Gum Care
          Gently massages gums
          Deep Clean
          For an invigorating deep clean

        • Items included

          Handles
          1 DiamondClean
          Brush heads
          • 1 InterCare standard
          • 2 DiamondClean standard
          • 1 AdaptiveClean
          Glass charger
          1
          Travel case
          USB travel charger
          Whitening toothpaste
          1
          Whitening pen
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Black

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 31,000 brush strokes/min
          Health benefits
          Improves gum health in only two weeks
          Performance
          Removes up to 10x more plaque*
          Whitening benefits
          Whitens teeth up to 2 shades
          Timer
          Smartimer and Quadpacer

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 3 weeks**
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Display
          Illuminated display

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          3 week battery life

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • than a manual toothbrush
            • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode
            Back to top
            Back to top