    *Based on December 2017 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 8,000 female users of childcare brands and products.
    Looking for some essentials to get you ready for your baby? Or want some practical gifts for your baby shower? We've got you covered.

    Natural baby bottles gift set

    SCD206/12

    Baby Boy Natural Feeding Gift Set

    The most natural way to bottle feed


    The blue Natural Feeding set is the ideal gift for moms who want to combine breast and bottle feeding. Five feeding bottles, a bottle brush, and two blue Soothies make this an ideal and useful gift for expecting mothers.

    • Ideal gift set for moms with newborns aged 0-6 months
    • Five Natural baby bottles with wide breast shaped nipple
    • Two one-piece silicone Soothies for in between feeds
    • Curved bottle brush makes cleaning nice and easy
    • The set is available in different colors
    Suggested retail price: $54.99

    Anti-colic bottles Set With Sterilizer

    SCD398/02

    Anti-Colic Starter Set With Sterilizer

    Essentials set to feed, sterilize, and clean


    This starter set equips you with bottles designed to reduce common feeding issues like colic, gas, and reflux*. It also contains a microwave steam sterilizer for a safe feeding experience, and other baby essentials.

     

    • Four baby bottles designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux
    • Microwave steam sterilizer for an extra quick clean
    • Formula dispenser ideal for moms on the go
    • One Trainer Cup with handles can help the transition from bottle to cup
    • Curved bottle brush makes cleaning nice and easy
    • One orthodontic soother
    Suggested retail price: $64.99
    Let the celebrations begin

    Find inspiration for baby showers and gifts
    Philips AVENT baby shower ideas for girls

    Baby shower ideas for girls

    From perfect pink mocktail recipes to the ultimate baby shower gifts for girls, this is where you’ll find everything you need to know about throwing the ultimate baby shower for a girl – and her mama!
    Read on ›
    Philips AVENT baby shower ideas for boys

    Baby shower ideas for boys

    We’ve got baby shower gifts for boys that any mama-to-be will fall in love with, as well as some fun baby shower games for all of your guests. Get ready to discover how to throw the ultimate baby shower for a boy.
    Read on ›
    Philips AVENT Baby gift baskets: What to add for boys and girls

    Baby gift baskets: What to add for boys and girls

    Baby gift baskets are the latest baby shower trend, so if you’re struggling to decide on a baby shower or a newborn gift, why not combine a few well-chosen items into the ultimate gift? They’re the perfect way to show you care, and show both mama and baby some love. Here’s a selection of gifts for boys and girls.
    Read on ›
    Meet the Baby+ App

    Meet the Baby+ App
    Track your baby's development and save those special moments forever. Get the supportive Baby app for moms and dads!

    Download now:
    Download on the app store
    Download on Google Play

    This one's a keeper

    We designed our bottle range so it's easy to mix and match tops and bottoms.

    Philips Avent compatible parts bottles sippy cups breast pumps

