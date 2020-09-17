Search terms

    Electric saving product logo

    New Philips Shaver 9000 Prestige

    Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle even on a 7-day beard.

    With 7-years motor & battery lifetime.

    Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle desktop

    New Philips Shaver 9000 Prestige

    Exceptionally close, incredibly gentle even on a 7-day beard.

    SP9871-xs.png
    Electric saving product logo
    NanoTech Dual Precision blades

    NanoTech Dual Precision shaver blades

    Ultimate closeness

    With up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level. Hardened with nano particles, the 72 self-sharpening blades have extra-strong and long-lasting sharp edges for an ultimate close shave at all times.

    165,000

    Cutting actions per minute

    72

    Self-sharpening NanoTech blades

    Hydro SkinGlide coating

    Hydro SkinGlide coating

    Ultimate skin
    comfort

    Our best protective coating lies between the shaver head and your skin. Made of up to 500,000 microbeads per square centimeter with hydrophilic properties, improving the glide on skin by 50% for reduced skin irritation*, to minimize irritation and maximize skin comfort.

    500 000 micro-tech beads per square centimeter

    50% smoother gliding on your skin*

    *versus previous model

    Ultraflex Suspension System

    Ultraflex Suspension shaving system

    Adapts to
    every contour

    Fully flexible heads completely adapt to every contour of your face, catching even the most difficult hairs. The result is an exceptionally smooth and comfortable shave.

    SkinIQ Logo

    Shaving technology
    that senses and adapts to you

    Power Adapt sensor

    Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

    Ultraflex Suspension System

    Adapts to every contour of your face to catch difficult hairs

    Top-spin digital motor

    The most advanced Philips motor for high-speed efficiency

    Hydro SkinGlide Coating

    Our best coating engineered for ultimate skin comfort

    Personal Comfort settings

    Choose between sensitive, normal or fast for a personalized shave

    For a convenient shave

    One-Touch open

    Shaver Cleaning System

    The Quick Clean Pod cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer.

    Featured models

