With 7-years motor & battery lifetime.
With up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level. Hardened with nano particles, the 72 self-sharpening blades have extra-strong and long-lasting sharp edges for an ultimate close shave at all times.
Cutting actions per minute
Self-sharpening NanoTech blades
Our best protective coating lies between the shaver head and your skin. Made of up to 500,000 microbeads per square centimeter with hydrophilic properties, improving the glide on skin by 50% for reduced skin irritation*, to minimize irritation and maximize skin comfort.
*versus previous model
Fully flexible heads completely adapt to every contour of your face, catching even the most difficult hairs. The result is an exceptionally smooth and comfortable shave.
Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving
Adapts to every contour of your face to catch difficult hairs
The most advanced Philips motor for high-speed efficiency
Our best coating engineered for ultimate skin comfort
Choose between sensitive, normal or fast for a personalized shave
The Quick Clean Pod cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer.
SP9872/86
SP9841/84
