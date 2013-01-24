Home
    Shaver Series 9000
    Choose your model

    New Philips Norelco S9000

    The world's most intelligent shaver powered by A.I.

    Gives incredible skin comfort

    S9000
    Connect with the GroomTribe app

    Product features

    Superior closeness.*
    Customized to
    your skin.

     

    Dermatologically tested
    Pressure guard

    Personalized skin comfort

    Pressure Guard Sensor


    Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalized shave that is just right for you.
    SteelPrecision blades

    Superior closeness

    New Dual
    SteelPrecision blades


    Get a close shave with Dual SteelPrecision blades that perform 150,000 cutting actions per minute, cutting more hair per stroke*.

    150,000

    Cutting actions
    per minute

    72

    Self-sharpening
    blades
    SkinIQ

    technology senses and adapts to you

    Protective Skinglide

    Protective SkinGlide coating

    Smooth gliding for better skin protection
    Pressure Gard Sensor

    Guides you to apply the right pressure
    Power Adapt sensor

    Reads 500x per second. Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving
    Motion Control sensor  

    Guides you to an improved shaving technique with fewer passes

    Personalization via app

    Enhance your
    shaving routine with the GroomTribe app


    Your shaving data always stays synced,
    so personalized guidance from intelligent features is always at hand.

    Real-time shaving guidance

    Personalized shave plans to solve skin issues

    Tips and tricks based on your needs

    Cleaning guidance and cartridges replacements

    For a convenient shave

    Cable-free Quick Clean Pod

    Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10x more effective than cleaning with water**. It is the world's smallest and first cord-free cleaning pod, so you can store it easily and use it anywhere.
    **comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge
    Advanced OLED display

    Advanced OLED display

    The first Philips Norelco shaver with a dynamic OLED display reveals every shaver feature and notification with sharp, fluid animation. The intuitive interface includes SenseIQ guidance, battery status, cleaning advice and more.
    Specifications

    Wet and dry

    Wet & Dry

    Shave wet, dry and
    even under the shower
    Charging

    1h charging

    60 minutes of cordless shaving
    360 D

    360-D

    Flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours
    Pop-up trimmer

    Pop-up trimmer

    Precision trimmer integrated in the handle
    Shaving Performance
    Shaving Performance
    Shaving system
    • Dual SteelPrecision blades
    Contour following
    • 360° Contour heads
    SenseIQ technology
    • ComfortGlide rings
    • Motion Control sensor
    • Smart Hair sensor
    Accessories
    Accessories
    Integrated pop-up trimmer
    • Yes
    Quick Clean Pod
    • Yes
    • 1 cartridge included
    Travel and storage
    • Travel case
    Ease of use
    Ease of use
    Display
    • Advanced OLED display
    • Pressure guidance
    • Motion control indicator
    • Battery level indicator
    • Travel lock
    Wet & Dry
    • Wet and dry use
    Cleaning
    • One-touch open
    • Fully washable
    Design
    Design
    Handle
    • Rubber grip
    Shaving heads
    • Angular
    Color(s)
    • Dark chrome
    Power
    Power
    Run time
    • 60 minutes
    Charging
    • 1 hour full charge
    • 5 min quick charge
    Automatic voltage
    • 100-240 V
    Stand-by power
    • 0.04 W
    Max power consumption
    • 9 W
    Battery type
    • Li-ion
    Software
    Software
    App
    • Connects via Bluetooth®
    • GroomTribe
    Smartphone compatibility
    • iPhone and Android™ devices
    Service
    Service
    2-year warranty
    • Yes
    Replacement head SH91
    • Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
    What’s in the box?

    A   Shaver Series 9000
    B   Travel Case
    C   Quick-Clean Pod
    D   Cleaning cartridge
    E   Charging stand
    G   Power Cord
    A
    Shaver Series 9000
    B
    Travel case
    C
    Quick clean pod
    D
    Cleaning cartridge
    E
    Charging stand
    F
    Beard styler

    Superior close shave

