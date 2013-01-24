Search terms
Everyday more people are empowering themselves to feel better by improving their sleep. For many, a nightly routine and waking up feeling refreshed are hard to come by. See how the Philips SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake -Up Light helped Katie wake up refreshed and take charge of her sleep.
Participants were given free products to use and paid for their time.
1 (Blauw Research 2008, N=477 users)
2 (Across all Philips Wake-up Light models since introduction in 2008-2017)
SmartSleep Connected Sleep & Wake-up Light combines features to improve both sleep and waking in a single device.
It can be hard to pin down what’s keeping you from getting a good night’s rest. Philips can help you find answers with our SmartSleep Analyzer, the only clinically proven1 method for identifying your sleep needs. In as little as 10 minutes, our online tool quickly assesses your sleep habits, provides personalized feedback, and recommends clinically validated1 solutions from Philips SmartSleep to help you improve your sleep. Knowing our tool was developed with sleep physicians and specialists, you can be confident in the results.
For nearly 40 years, Philips has been studying sleep from every angle to understand how it affects health. Take the first step to sleep empowerment with the clinically validated* Philips SmartSleep Analyzer. In as little as 10 minutes, it can assess your sleep habits and identify which Philips SmartSleep solution is right for you.
Footnotes
* ER 2236335: Final Study Report, VISC-Q Trial Validation of an Online Sleep Characterization Questionnaire
† Snoring, sleep apnea, and sleep deprivation