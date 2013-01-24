Home
    SmartSleep
    somneo connected main

    Wake up refreshed

    with the
    Philips SmartSleep Connected
    Sleep and Wake-Up Light      

    Formerly known as Somneo

    #1 circle with Somneo product

    Personalize your sleep experience, wake up refreshed  

    With a suite of connected customizable features, environment tracking and a mobile app our top-of-the-line SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake-Up Light is designed to help you fall asleep relaxed, sleep tight and wake up refreshed.
    Customizable sunrise and sunset simulation
    RelaxBreathe: Light-guided wind-down breathing
    Personalized settings with multiple options
    Katie did it. You can too.

    SmartSleep video

    See how Katie was able to wake up refreshed

     

    Everyday more people are empowering themselves to feel better by improving their sleep. For many, a nightly routine and waking up feeling refreshed are hard to come by. See how the Philips SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake -Up Light helped Katie wake up refreshed and take charge of her sleep.

     

    Participants were given free products to use and paid for their time.

    What Users Are Saying

    See the connected experience

    Improve your days and nights men's video

    A new level of connectivity...

    With the SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake-Up Light and the SleepMapper app you can set multiple alarms, choose wake-up themes, select light intensity, and control your sounds and radio. The app also shows your environmental data and can track your time spent in bed. Connecting to your iOS or Android device gives you total control of your experience.
    Somneo app on phone

    ...for unsurpassed functionality

    AmbiTrack

    Optimal bedroom conditions can help you sleep better. With an external sensor to collect and track data, the light monitors temperature, humidity, noise and light factors that might be effecting your sleep experience so you can make changes to your environment to help you get your best sleep.
    AmbiTrack video

    RelaxBreathe

    Inspired by widely used breathing and relaxation exercises, the light-guided wind-down is designed to help you decompress and unwind. The customizable program lets you choose from pre-set rhythms to help you relax.
    RelaxBreathe video

    PowerWake

    Easily snooze by tapping the top of the light to turn off sound so you can doze a little longer. If you can only snooze for so long before you have to get up, PowerWake’s flashing lights and loud sounds  are designed to always wake you up on time.
    PowerWake video

    Customize your experience

    Use light themes inspired by sunrises around the world accompanied by your choice of nature sounds, ambient music or favorite station. Gently awake with the growing sunrise and rising music rousing you. In the evening, choose your preferred light level for reading, then wind-down with a sunset simulation or RelaxBreathe. The illuminated clock will dim in the darkness. In the middle of the night, turn on the Connected Sleep and Wake-Up Light to provide just enough light to find your way.
    Customize your experience video

    Smart touch display

    Integrated multi-level touch display gives you control intuitively and quickly. Just approach the front of the display area with your hand the control buttons appear. Brightness of the display auto-adjusts to the light level, or you can switch it off completely.
    Smart touch display

    Easy WiFi set up

    Set up your Connected Sleep and Wake-Up Light in just a few minutes. For easy set up: ensure you have sufficient reception in the room, your router is set to 2.4 Ghz and you are not using a firewall or protected network.
    Easy WiFi set up
    Large donut chart 92%

    Philips Wake-up Lights are clinically proven to work, with 92% of users agreeing that it is easier to get out of bed1

    donut chart 92%
    of users say that Wake-up Light wakes them up pleasantly
    Donut chart 88%
    of users say that Wake-up Light is a better way to wake up than how they did before
    Donut chart 89%
    would recommend Philips Wake-up Light to others after just two weeks of use
    2 million circle

    Over two million sold worldwide2

    1 (Blauw Research 2008, N=477 users)

    2 (Across all Philips Wake-up Light models since introduction in 2008-2017)

    Design buzz

     

    SmartSleep Connected Sleep & Wake-up Light combines features to improve both sleep and waking in a single device.
    The graceful, iF Design Award-winning form leverages light technology that spans millions of light gradations across the full natural spectrum of the sun.
    Our best tested and perceived design ever.
    The sleek, modern shape ads style and function to your bedroom.
    Somneo design buzz video
    iF award with product
    One of the world's most celebrated and valued design competitions. iF DESIGN AWARD is recognized as a symbol of design excellence around the world with over 5,000 submissions from 70 countries every year.

    The choice is yours

    SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake-Up Light offers thousands of options for creating a sleeping experience all your own. Choose from:

    Choice 8 sounds
    Choice sun themes
    Choice 10-50 minute
    Choice 20 volume
    Choice 25 brightness

    Compare Philips wake up lights

    SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake-Up Light

    Somneo Connected

    HF3670/60

    Control via app

    Yes

     

    AmbiTrack sensor/environment mapping

    Yes

     

    PowerWake

    Yes

     

    Custom sunrise and sunset settings

    Yes

     

    Midnight light

    Yes

     

    RelaxBreathe

    Yes

     

    USB charging dock

    Yes
    SmartSleep Non-Connected Sleep and Wake-Up Light

    Somneo Non-Connected

    HF3650/60

    Control via app

    No

     

    AmbiTrack sensor/environment mapping

    No

     

    PowerWake

    No

     

    Custom sunrise and sunset settings

    No

     

    Midnight light

    Yes

     

    RelaxBreathe

    Yes

     

    USB charging dock

    Yes
    smartsleep analyzer

    Identifying the right solution

    Coming soon!

     

    It can be hard to pin down what’s keeping you from getting a good night’s rest. Philips can help you find answers with our SmartSleep Analyzer, the only clinically proven1 method for identifying your sleep needs. In as little as 10 minutes, our online tool quickly assesses your sleep habits, provides personalized feedback, and recommends clinically validated1 solutions from Philips SmartSleep to help you improve your sleep. Knowing our tool was developed with sleep physicians and specialists, you can be confident in the results.

    Be the first to know when SmartSleep Analyzer is available

    Not sure what your sleep challenge is?

     

    For nearly 40 years, Philips has been studying sleep from every angle to understand how it affects health. Take the first step to sleep empowerment with the clinically validated* Philips SmartSleep Analyzer. In as little as 10 minutes, it can assess your sleep habits and identify which Philips SmartSleep solution is right for you. 

    Get started
    smartsleep landing bannerm

    More Philips SmartSleep solutions

    Clinically proven products that address most known sleep issues
    Learn more

    Learn about the science behind SmartSleep ›

    understanding sleep

