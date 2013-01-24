- Over-ear headphones. Natural, balanced sound
- State-of-the-art hybrid Active Noise Canceling
- Premium design. Always the perfect fit
- Touch controls. 35 hours play time (30 with ANC)
Always take the perfect listening environment with you. These over-ear wireless headphones combine outstanding noise cancellation with exquisite tuning. Immerse in any genre of music and a fit so comfortable you’ll feel like it was made for you.
Extraordinary beauty. Exquisite sound. The open-back design of the Fidelio X3 over-ear headphones allows a wide, natural soundstage, packed with detail. Premium materials ensure every listening session feels as good as it sounds.
True surround sound. The full Dolby Atmos experience. With its up-firing speakers and detachable rear-channel speakers, this Fidelio soundbar turns into a real cinephile on movie night. Seamless connectivity makes it a music lover, too.
Give your movies and playlists the sound they deserve. This Fidelio soundbar with Dolby Atmos and a powerful wireless subwoofer brings you breathtaking sound and easy multi-room connectivity. Make it the star of your home audio setup.