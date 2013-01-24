  • Free shipping

  • 2-5 business day delivery

  • 30 days return guarantee

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Fidelio
    Philips Fidelio high resolution audio products

    Philips Fidelio

    Hear the difference

    Discover Fidelio

    Our favorites

    Fidelio L3 over-ear wireless headphones

    Fidelio L3 wireless headphones 

    Get inside the music

     
    • Over-ear headphones. Natural, balanced sound
    • State-of-the-art hybrid Active Noise Canceling
    • Premium design. Always the perfect fit
    • Touch controls. 35 hours play time (30 with ANC)
    Noise canceling headphones
    Noise canceling
    Philips High performance headphones
    Hi-res audio
    Bluetooth noise cancelling headphone
    Bluetooth wireless
    View details
    Philips soundbar 7.1.2 with wireless subwoofer

    Fidelio B97 soundbar

    True surround sound on demand

     
    • 7.1.2 soundbar with powerful wireless subwoofer
    • Detachable wireless speakers. Surround sound on demand
    • Rich music, thunderous effects, sparkling dialogue
    • Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, Play-Fi
    Soundbar with Dolby Atmos
    Dolby Atmos
    Soundbar with wireless subwoofer
    Wireless Subwoofer
    HDMI
    HDMI
    Bluetooth noise cancelling headphone
    Bluetooth wireless
    View details
    • The Fidelio difference

      Our 50+ years of obsession.

       

      Philips Fidelio is an obsession with sound realized through precise audio engineering and expressed with considered, innovative design. Philip’s heritage of over 50 years in acoustic innovation has inspired Fidelio, the next generation of seamless audio born from an uncompromising approach to sound.

    • The Fidelio Sound

      The pursuit of superior sound.

         

      Philips Fidelio listeners are devoted to sound. They listen to music, are film enthusiasts, and audio perfectionists. In every aspect of their lifestyle, they deserve superior sound. They don’t compromise on precision and neither do we.

    • The Fidelio Design

      Superior sound in absolute comfort.

       

      Our Fidelio philosophy for design is simple – form follows function. Design requires consideration and insight. Philips Fidelio designs are always mindful of listeners, environment and preference to ensure the delivery of superior sound in absolute comfort.
    • The Fidelio Design

      Staying true to natural sound reproduction.

       

      True innovation arises from challenges and dilemmas, such as combining new noise canceling technology with superior audio. Staying true to natural sound reproduction, anywhere remains at the heart of all of Philips Fidelio’s audio innovation.

      Discover an exceptional performance

      Fidelio L3 over-ear wireless headphones video
      Philips Fidelio L3 headphones

      Fidelio L3 headphones

      Superb sound. Anywhere.

       

      Always take the perfect listening environment with you. These over-ear wireless headphones combine outstanding noise cancellation with exquisite tuning. Immerse in any genre of music and a fit so comfortable you’ll feel like it was made for you.
      Meet the Fidelio L3
      Philips Fidelio X3 headphones

      Fidelio X3 headphones

      Sublime home listening

       

      Extraordinary beauty. Exquisite sound. The open-back design of the Fidelio X3 over-ear headphones allows a wide, natural soundstage, packed with detail. Premium materials ensure every listening session feels as good as it sounds.
      Meet the Fidelio X3
      Philips Fidelio B97 soundbar

      Fidelio B97 soundbar

      The surround sound maestro

       

      True surround sound. The full Dolby Atmos experience. With its up-firing speakers and detachable rear-channel speakers, this Fidelio soundbar turns into a real cinephile on movie night. Seamless connectivity makes it a music lover, too.
      Find out more
      Philips Fidelio B95 soundbar

      Fidelio B95 soundbar

      The movie and music lover

       

      Give your movies and playlists the sound they deserve. This Fidelio soundbar with Dolby Atmos and a powerful wireless subwoofer brings you breathtaking sound and easy multi-room connectivity. Make it the star of your home audio setup.
      Find out more

      More from Philips Sound

      Philips wireless, noise cancelling, over ear, on ear, in ear, ear bud, kids headphones

      Headphones
      Keep your music close

      Explore headphones
      Philips TV soundbars
      Soundbars
      For every thrilling moment
      Enrich your TV sound
      Philips wireless speakers
      Wireless speakers
      Your music. Loud and free.
      Explore
      Back to top

      Philips TV

      TV homepage
      HDR
      Ambilight TVs
      4K Ultra HD TVs
      Smart TVs/ Android TVs
      See all TVs

      Philips Audio  

      Headphones
      Soundbars
      Home audio
      Headphones App

      Support  

      TV Support
      Audio Support
      Register your products
      Software and driver updates
      TV Troubleshooting guide & FAQs
      Contact us

      Let’s connect

      Facebook
      Instagram
      YouTube
      Back to top